Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas fall Saturday for the third day in a row

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell for the third day in a row Saturday, according to numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health covid-19 dashboard.

The number of hospitalizations has decreased by eight since Friday's count to 396. Thursday and Friday, the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell by four each day. The number of hospitalizations also decreased by 21 since the previous Saturday, when there were 417 people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state.

Since March 2020, there have been 11,763 covid-19 deaths in the state. The death count went up by 44 over the past week. Arkansas reported 10 new covid-19 deaths Saturday.

However, State Epidemiologist Mike Cima told the Democrat-Gazette three of the deaths reported Friday happened within the last month, and others occurred in June.

Arkansas also reported 866 new cases of covid-19 Saturday, bringing the total recorded number of cases in the state since March 2020 to 910,322. The number of new cases reported Saturday is down by 200 since Friday's new 1,066 cases and down by 382 since last Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily covid-19 cases Saturday was 967, a decrease of 259 since the previous Saturday's rolling average. The state reported 6,767 new cases during the last week.

After declining Friday, the number of cases considered active in the state rose Saturday by 98 for a total of 13,811 active cases statewide. However, the number of active cases decreased by 2,271 since last Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 884,518 recovered cases of covid-19 in Arkansas. This number increased by 8,994 during the last week.

There were 68 patients in intensive care with covid-19 Saturday, up by two from Friday but down by 16 since last Saturday's count of 84 patients.

The number of patients on ventilators was 17, down by two from Friday. The number is also a decrease of seven since last Saturday, when there were 24 covid-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas.

Before Saturday, the number of patients on ventilators rose for two consecutive days.

There were 1,653,103 people in the state who had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. The number of fully vaccinated people increased by 2,178 since the previous week.

The state had administered booster shots to 807,911 people, with an additional 6,811 shots reported since a week earlier.