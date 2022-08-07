Crashes kill 4 people on state roads

Four people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

James Langer, 47, of Austin was killed just before 10:20 a.m. Friday when the 2006 Saturn he was driving ran off Arkansas 5 near Austin and struck a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

Passenger Lori Butler, 51, of Beebe was injured in the crash and taken to UAMS for treatment.

An unidentified minor was killed in a crash on 15th Street in Arkadelphia around 5:10 p.m. Friday after the vehicle he was in took a curve too quickly and skidded off the roadway into a yard.

The 2003 Chevrolet collided with a concrete block box in the yard and overturned multiple times before striking a tree, at which point the child was ejected and crushed under the front end of the vehicle as it landed.

The driver, 28-year old Khadijah Campbell of Arkadelphia, and another unnamed minor were injured in the wreck and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An unidentified pedestrian was killed shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 in Benton after he reportedly ran into the road and was struck by a tractor-trailer that was unable to avoid hitting him.

Guadalupe Fierro, 71, of Hindsville,was killed shortly after 9:20 p .m. Friday on Hickory Flat Road in Springdale when she failed to yield at the intersection with U.S. 412 and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Bobbie Johnson, 19, of Springdale and Jani Johnson, 21, of Huntsville, the driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck Fierro's Toyota, were also injured in the crash.

State troopers investigating each of the wrecks Friday reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accidents.