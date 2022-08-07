The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County Clerks' offices July 26 - Aug. 1
CRAWFORD COUNTY
20-816. Cari Boyd v. Coy Boyd
22-12. Antonio Blair v. Shenetta Neal
22-467. Mary Burnett v. David Burnett
22-469. Kristin Pillow v. Arin Pillow
22-475. Katy Saul v. William J. Farmer
22-531. Shannon Washington v. Travis Washington
22-568. Brandon Tidwell v. Courtney Tidwell
22-570. Joshua McGinnis v. Amber McGinnis
22-578. Hector Fuentes Moreno v. Melnda Lizbeth Fuentes
22-603. Manuel Erick Estrada v. Devin Alexis Estrada
22-608. Bethany Davis v. Brent Davis
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
21-691. Stephanie Releford-McAdams v. Joseph McAdams
22-50. Sheldon Reeves v. Christa Reeves
22-64. Arah Shaw v. Kyle Shaw
22-127. Connie Wagner v. Mark Wagner
22-148. Eli D. Wall v. Richelle Wall
22-304. Summer Galdamez v. Luis Galdamez
22-366. Summer Coggins v. Andrew Coggins
22-418. Abigail Fulgham v. Christopher Ortega
22-429. John Miller v. Joannie Miller