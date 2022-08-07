The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County Clerks' offices July 26 - Aug. 1

CRAWFORD COUNTY

20-816. Cari Boyd v. Coy Boyd

22-12. Antonio Blair v. Shenetta Neal

22-467. Mary Burnett v. David Burnett

22-469. Kristin Pillow v. Arin Pillow

22-475. Katy Saul v. William J. Farmer

22-531. Shannon Washington v. Travis Washington

22-568. Brandon Tidwell v. Courtney Tidwell

22-570. Joshua McGinnis v. Amber McGinnis

22-578. Hector Fuentes Moreno v. Melnda Lizbeth Fuentes

22-603. Manuel Erick Estrada v. Devin Alexis Estrada

22-608. Bethany Davis v. Brent Davis

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-691. Stephanie Releford-McAdams v. Joseph McAdams

22-50. Sheldon Reeves v. Christa Reeves

22-64. Arah Shaw v. Kyle Shaw

22-127. Connie Wagner v. Mark Wagner

22-148. Eli D. Wall v. Richelle Wall

22-304. Summer Galdamez v. Luis Galdamez

22-366. Summer Coggins v. Andrew Coggins

22-418. Abigail Fulgham v. Christopher Ortega

22-429. John Miller v. Joannie Miller