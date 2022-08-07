Engagements





Leslie Harmon, daughter of Beth Allen Harmon and Todd Harmon, both of Little Rock, and Dr. Rhys Branman, son of Anita Branman of Sacramento, Calif. and the late Sol Branman of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Oct. 15.

Grace Wewers, daughter of Julie and Darin Wewers of Little Rock, and Sam Fletcher, son of Lisa and Chris Fletcher of North Little Rock, are engaged to be wed Oct. 29 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock.

She is the granddaughter of Molly and Denis Wewers of Little Rock, Suzanne Brothers of Little Rock and the late Danny "Buzz" May. She received her bachelor's degree of the arts in psychology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and her juris doctor degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law.

He is the grandson of Judy and Frank Fletcher of North Little Rock, Patricia Wofford of North Little Rock and Bill Wofford of Fort Smith. He received his bachelor's degree of the arts in political science from the University of Arkansas, and his juris doctor degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law.



