Ex-worker sues over medical pot

ASHDOWN — A former Domtar Paper Company employee has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was reportedly fired for testing positive for marijuana that he claims was medically prescribed.

According to the lawsuit filed in the Little River Circuit Court on July 29, Bryan Prinsen of Miller County is seeking damages against Domtar following his dismissal from the company’s Ashdown-based facility earlier in July.

Prinsen claims he was terminated as a result of his status as a medical marijuana patient.

The lawsuit notes that Domtar offered Prinsen an opportunity to return to work if he could produce a clean drug test or attend drug rehabilitation. Prinsen claims he could not produce a clean drug test and refused to attend rehabilitation for his prescribed use of medical marijuana.