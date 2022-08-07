Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 2. Observed several dead insects around the dog food area. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition, or the attraction of pests.

• SOBRIETY LIVING CENTER, 2001 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 3. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• HARDING FOOD MART, 10900 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 2. Observed pizza (117 degrees F) in pizza box and corn dog (123 degrees F), burrito (133 degrees F), and egg roll (124 degrees F) in the hot box out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food out of safe temperature was pulled during inspection. Observed ham and a cut tomato in the refrigerator that employee was unsure when it was opened or cut. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Observed ceiling tiles in the facility that are in disrepair. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• SAMS SOUTHERN EATERY, 7003 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 3. Observation: Cut tomatoes, hamburger patties, cut vegetables 60 Degrees in prep cooler, and unit. Corrective Action: Discarded all Temperature Sensitive products.Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Did not find thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible. Bulk containers not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Bulk containers soiled. Keep them clean. Cook has no hair restraint. Food preparation workers are to wear effective hair restraints. Caps, nets, pony tails etc. Wiping cloths laying about. Rinse in use wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Areas of preparation and storage not constructed as to be easily cleanable. Correct when remodeling. Equipment visibly soiled. Keep all equipment clean to sight and touch. Install self closing devices on restroom doors. Observation: Areas of preparation and storage in disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: Preparation and storage areas soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: USA Food Program shows, "business has expired license." Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law. Out of temperature TSC items discarded after samples were taken. Manager is to use time as health control on prep cooler until unit is repaired. No more leaving product in prep cooler over night.