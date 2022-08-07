Frankie Beverly and Maze coming to PB

With hit songs like "Happy Feelin's," "Southern Girl," "Joy and Pain," and "The Morning After," Frankie Beverly and Maze will bring their soul band sound to the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Fans from all over are expected to hit the highway to Pine Bluff to hear the silky sound of Frankie Beverly's smooth baritone vocals while grooving in their all-white attire, a tradition for all concertgoers in honor of the group.

Formed in the '70s, Frankie Beverly and Maze is still relevant today as they tour all across the country catering to their large and devoted following while gaining new ones.

For Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey, the wait is finally over. Originally the band was scheduled to come two years ago, but that event was put on hold due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The idle time, however, has allowed McCorvey and his team to complete much-needed renovations and repairs inside and out of the Convention Center.

Projects included repairing and painting the auditorium and the arena ceiling, which were filled with stains and damage from a hail storm, upgrading the heating and air conditioning air filtration with a modern filter system that will filter out airborne germs, and adding a 14-foot security fence on the loading dock, located in the back of the arena on the Missouri Street side, to provide security for employees and talent as well as prevent theft.

The concert will be held in the arena, which will seat approximately 5,900. The highly anticipated concert is expected to bring in a favorable crowd, and according to McCorvey, ticket sales are steady despite high gas prices, the economy and continuing problems with covid.

"Tickets are being bought from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Memphis," said McCorvey, who added that events like the concert increases tourism. "These guests aren't just going to come for a day and leave. They will stay in our hotels and eat at our restaurants."

Since the promotion of the band, McCorvey said he has received several inquiries from other promoters wanting to bring well-known and distinguished artists to the Delta.

"Shirley Caesar and other gospel artists will work well here at the Pine Bluff Convention Center," said McCorvey, pointing out that he is currently in negotiations with a gospel artist.

He said there are challenges that come with bringing in big-name artists such as having the funding to pull off such events, but he said he hopes such issues will be offset by future sponsors. McCorvey is also hopeful that the completion of a hotel adjoining the convention center will help with revenue.

The old Plaza Hotel, which is connected to the Pine Bluff Convention Center, was purchased by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency for $1.2 million in 2019 and is currently in the feasibility study stage. In the meantime, McCorvey waits for the final numbers in hopes of moving forward and getting the hotel branded.

Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels, a Little Rock hotel management and development company, was selected to oversee the development of the hotel property. The P3 Group would be responsible for overseeing the demolition and reconstruction or renovation of the hotel.

McCorvey said the key to attracting conventions, which has been a challenge, will be the hotel.

As for Saturday's concert, McCorvey doesn't see any challenges or anticipate any problems. He does encourage anyone interested in purchasing tickets not to wait until the last minute.

"Tickets can be purchased at our box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5. p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the concert," he said. "Tickets can also be purchased on www.itickets.com and are the same price as the box office so save your gas and time, buy your tickets online."

Masks aren't required but are highly recommended, especially for those with compromised immune systems. To expedite the wait time on Saturday, McCorvey said to arrive early to avoid long lines and have enough time to go through security.

Hundreds of Watson Chapel High School graduate supporters remained stuck in a long line about an hour into the ceremony at the Pine Bluff Convention Center in May and did not get to see their loved ones walk across the stage due to their late arrival.

McCorvey also advises arriving at least an hour early due to their standard security protocols. Secured parking will be available and will cost $20. All convention center parking lots will be manned by security and police officers. Security will be provided inside as well. The Pine Bluff Convention has a clear bag policy. Large bags, purses, backpacks, and pocketbooks are not permitted inside.

"The concert experience will be deejayed by Dr. Feelgood of Power92 jams, and comedians B-Phlat and Lav Luv will keep the audience laughing for sure," said McCorvey.

McCorvey said expects Saturday to be a "sultry and sophisticated good time."