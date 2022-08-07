FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring ‘Annie’ at FSLT and ‘Disaster’ at APT

Aug. 7 (Sunday)

"Annie" -- 2 p.m. Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 all performances; half-price kids' tickets will be available Aug. 4 & 11 while quantities last. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Disaster" -- A jukebox musical based on campy '70s disaster films, 2 p.m. Aug. 7; 8 p.m. Aug. 11-13; 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Aug. 8 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LOUDwomen Institute -- A public speaking and leadership camp for students of all ages, 1-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 9 (Tuesday)

LOUDwomen Institute -- A public speaking and leadership camp for students of all ages, 1-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Free; hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Trivia Night -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Aug. 10 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lake Writers & Poets -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

LOUDwomen Institute -- A public speaking and leadership camp for students of all ages, 1-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Magic & Balloons -- With Marty Boone, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Missing American" by Kwei Quartey, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight -- Austen Barron Bailly, "In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Color-full, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- Creative Writing Workshop with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith. Free. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 12 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Walker Landing Nights -- "The Labyrinth," 6:30 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 13 (Saturday)

Quick Pickling Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday -- Artsy Crafty, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Visit -- With Gayla McBride Edwards, author of "Frankie, Nancy and Rose on the Mountain," 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk -- Doug Stowe, author of "Wisdom of Our Hands," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

Private Classes -- For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

"Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity" -- Artwork by Shabana Kauser, until Sept. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. fsram.org and shabanakauserart.com.

"Let's Talk: Art of the West" -- Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Divided Landscape" -- European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" -- Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

“Along These Lines” — An exhibit of acrylic and mixed media works by Sandra Spotts, through Sept. 28, Gotahold Brewery in Eureka Springs. “Along These Lines” is special to Spotts, she says, because it features a new direction for her creative work, one characterized by strong linear movement. Thematically, the works explore the “narrative about the various kinds of lines surrounding us, both figurative and physical. These lines sometimes guide us, sometimes inhibit us, and sometimes define us.” Email info@gotahold.beer.

