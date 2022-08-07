Group’s awards banquet held at Robinson Center





The National Association of Colored Women's Clubs highlighted its Little Rock convention with "A Night Celebrating Excellence," its awards banquet, July 23 in the ballroom of the Robinson Center.

Andrea Brooks-Smith of Forrest City, outgoing national president, was master of ceremonies for an evening in which Dr. Joycelyn Elders, former U.S. Surgeon General, was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, president of Tennessee State University, gave the keynote address and was presented with the Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin Award of Excellence.

Also among the award recipients (which included NACWC 2022 Hall of Fame inductees) was Patricia L. Fletcher, past national president and mother of Little Rock cardiologist Dr. Anthony Fletcher. Patricia Fletcher was presented with the Otelia Champion Unsung Hero Award.

Making closing remarks was the organization's president-elect, Opal Bacon.

The National Association of Colored Women's Clubs -- dedicated to "uplifting women, children, families, the home and the community through service, community education, scholarship assistance and the promotion of racial harmony" -- goes back more than a century and has Harriet Tubman as one of its founders.

Hosting the convention was Little Rock's Frances Harper Charity Club, of which Takeesha Bryant-Avery is president and which is the sponsoring chapter for the Dr. Mary Louise Williams Collegiate Club at Philander Smith College.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: A Night Celebrating Excellence







