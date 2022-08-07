



Happy birthday (Aug. 7): You'll spend long stretches in your Elysium Field — an idyllic haven you've earned entry to. Even so, you'll limit your time there wisely, opting to sharpen your skills on life's obstacles. Highlights include: a daring deal, the happy resolution of a longstanding family matter and a promise kept with magical consequences.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is never hard to work when you're interested in what you're working on. You'll be magnetized to the manifestation of your expectation. Magnets don't run on fuel. They do not contain energy; they only help to control it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It takes discipline to hone an aesthetic. You cannot choose everything at once, but if you could, it would be visually chaotic. You'll show your excellent taste as you figure out what goes together and what you like. Less is more.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your ideas have movement and shape to them. To observe your thoughts objectively, as though they are entities outside of yourself, will be the exercise that helps you come up with your next best move.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Present information, but don't try to influence others to think about things the way you do. You'll learn more when you relax and let discoveries come about more naturally. Let everyone contribute to the process of comprehension.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Formality isn't often necessary, and that's its power. Most people wouldn't think to make the effort. You're not thinking like most people, though. You're creating an effect of restraint and refinement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sometimes it feels like you're always having to reorganize, adjust the timeline and set your priorities anew. On the bright side, it's a sign of being the flow of life, responding, growing and improving.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Either you're not sure what you're trying to express or you're afraid to risk saying what you really mean. Just know that however you feel about things, it's acceptable. You can bet there are others who feel the same.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll let go of physical items and the emotional weight that goes with them. The quest for less will bring you gorgeous inner peace while you collect smiles from the recipients of your bounty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A lack of interesting options around you is a signal. It could mean it's time for you to rest, or perhaps it's about moving to the next location or keeping different company. Only you know the right interpretation for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've a talent for being warm, polite and, simultaneously, assertive. You'll make your request, and whatever the response, you'll feel good about your end of the communication.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Anyone can complain about the establishment, but you're trying to do something about what's going on. You lean in and listen, trying to figure out how it works so you can pull the levers of influence and affect more outcomes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Though you're always aware of the effect you have on others, you'd be lying if you said you didn't notice when your charms bring certain results. The charisma you wield will bring intended and unexpected outcomes.

PLANETARY BAN ON PINGPONG

Clarity is more important than effort. When we don’t know what we want, our energy bounces around like a spilled bag of pingpong balls, going everywhere and impacting very little. A trine of Venus and Neptune brings clarity to desire. Eliminate conflicting wants so energy can move with full force in the direction of your wishes.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: She plays presidential and murderous, a funny mess of a person, powerful titan, queen, spy, alien, ghost… Oscar winner Charlize Theron embodies versatility. In “Atomic Blonde 2,” she’ll burst onto the big screen in a similarly physical role to her earlier characterization of Helga Svelgen in “Two Days in the Valley.” Jupiter and Uranus in the warrior sign of Aries signify this Leo is luckiest when she’s fighting the good fight.



