Let the games begin





The Fifteenth Annual Bingo Bash hosted by ACCESS in Action was held July 21 at The Pavilion at Heifer Village.

Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner by Adam's Catfish before the games began. Eleven games of bingo were played, each with a different prize. The large prize packages included a variety of items including jewelry, gift cards, event tickets, clothing and accessories. A raffle was held with prizes including a private suite at an Arkansas Travelers Game, a private box at Oaklawn, a birthday party at the ACCESS Gym, an Arkansas Razorback Fanatics Package and a Solo Stove.

Sarah and Ryan Gibson were event chairmen and serving as the evening's emcees were Michele Towne, Kim Meyer-Webb and Lance Restum.

ACCESS in Action is a group of young professionals who volunteer and advocate for the mission of ACCESS, a nonprofit that offers full-time education, therapy, training and activities for individuals with special needs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



