Who would be brave?

I had never heard about Albert Einstein's statement that I read in my book--"When a Nation Forgets God" by Dr. Erwin W. Lutzer--that is quoted below:

"Being a lover of freedom, when the [Nazi] revolution came I looked to the universities to defend it, knowing that they had always boasted of their devotion to the cause of truth; but no, the universities took refuge in silence. Then I looked to the great editors of the newspapers, whose flaming editorials in days gone by had proclaimed their love of freedom; but they, like the universities, were silenced in a few short weeks. I then addressed myself to the authors, to those who had passed themselves off as the intellectual guides of Germany, and among whom was frequently discussed the question of freedom and its place in modern life. They are, in turn, very dumb.

"Only the Church stood squarely across the path of Hitler's campaign for suppressing the truth. I never had any special interest in the Church before, but now I feel a great affection and admiration for it because the Church alone has had the courage and persistence to stand for intellectual truth and moral freedom. I am forced to confess that what I once despised I now praise unreservedly."

I, like Lutzer, acknowledge that some churches accepted Hitler's regime; however, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, of whom I am familiar, was one theologian who did not accept it. Which of today's prominent pastors would have the courage of Bonhoeffer? He was executed on the day that Germany surrendered.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

Let the people vote

Once again an unelected "board" denies the wishes of Arkansas voters. Twice in one day. First was the marijuana and then the casino amendment.

I got no dog in this fight as I haven't smoked pot or visited a casino in 55 years, but voters signed petitions by the hundreds of thousands to vote on this, and having a small appointed "board" deny their work for any reason is just not right. Stinks to high heaven. The people who signed those petitions did so with integrity. Who the hell are these "commissioners" to deny the people their rights as outlined by law?

This goes on in Russia all the time. It should not in Arkansas. The legislators should move to abolish this crap and let the people vote their will. Up or down, for better or worse, but let 'em vote. And stop playing high and mighty with their phony "board." The people knew or should have known what they were signing and about to vote on. We don't need Asa or his "board" to deny us on a technicality, or for any reason, the right to vote on a referendum. Period!

BILL KERR

Maumelle

Great strategic victory

Aug. 7 marks the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, the beginning of America's counteroffensive against Japan in World War II. It would be a ferocious six-month struggle fought on land, sea, and in the air.

Guadalcanal might have been the Marines' finest hour, fighting almost alone the first few months in a fetid jungle on short rations against a fanatical enemy. There were incredible blunders by American leaders, especially in the Navy, resulting in the loss of nearly half the Pacific Fleet, including two aircraft carriers. One night alone there were over 2,000 casualties.

Despite many tactical blunders nearly leading to disaster, the battle was in the end a great strategic victory. The supply route to the South Pacific was secured. The Japanese navy suffered irreversible losses. After losing two battleships in two nights, they decided to abandon the island, although it would take months more for them to withdraw all their troops. Most important, the Japanese strategy for victory was shown to be fatally flawed. They had calculated that by protracting the conflict, the Americans would be unwilling to accept prolonged casualties and abandon the Pacific War. However, the American fighting men would prove them wrong.

EDWARD TABLER

Fayetteville

Not how logic works

Edward Chevallier's recent letter perfectly illustrates the challenge of analytical thinking by many voters when he surmises that a well-known candidate in Georgia, Hershel Walker, simply due to his celebrity status, should easily defeat the incumbent candidate, Raphael Warnock, or the "bad guys" are obviously rigging the election.

His news source apparently doesn't show clips of Mr. Walker's sad attempts to answer basic socioeconomic questions. His logic is like a former president, who lost, saying he was obviously the winner as his rallies drew more people. God help our country.

SCOTT SCHUH

Little Rock

Need to save wildlife

Wildlife continues to be killed to appease the livestock/agricultural industry; countless animals are killed by the very agencies designed to protect them; wildlife killing contests continue; and hunting on national refuges is allowed. None of this has anything to do with conservation or science. It is about greed and privatization of our public lands.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has released its newest kill bills designed to wipe out even more wolves. This is a keystone species and states are driving them to extinction.

None of this is okay. People talk about saving our wildlife and lands for future generations. Something needs to happen now before it's gone within a few years.

MARY SHABBOTT

Hot springs

Knowledge is good

Wouldn't the country be better off if people holding and running for political office were required to take courses in biology and civics? Or a refresher course before holding or running for office?

MARLA J. GLADWIN

North Little Rock