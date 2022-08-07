Little Rock notebook: LR pays tribute to Black trailblazers

LR pays tribute to Black trailblazers

Little Rock city officials are paying tribute to National Black Business Month, according to a Twitter post Thursday.

The post called attention to John Edward Bush and Chester W. Keatts, founders of the Mosaic Templars of America. Bush and Keatts, who were both previously enslaved, founded the Black fraternal organization in Little Rock in the late 19th century, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

“The City of Little [Rock] is proud to be celebrating National Black Business Month this August, recognizing vital contributors to our local economy both past and present, large and small,” the post said.

Voting continues on tax extension

Monday is the last day to vote early before the Little Rock referendum on Tuesday regarding whether to extend a capital-improvement property tax and issue bonds.

Individuals who want to cast a ballot Monday must vote at the Pulaski County Regional Building, located at 501 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polling locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and no vote centers will be operating.