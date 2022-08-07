LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring The Chicks at the Walmart AMP

The Chicks are coming to town Oct. 4, and they are bringing Patty Griffin with them.

Emily Robinson, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire released their first album, "Wide Open Spaces," in 1998 under the moniker The Dixie Chicks, which established the group as a household name. They are the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, selling more than 30.5 million albums. The Chicks have won 13 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, and their last studio album, "Taking The Long Way" (2006), won five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Their latest release, "Gaslighter," came out in July 2020. Chris Willman of Variety says "Gas­lighter" "might count as the boldest and most bracing entry ever in popular music's long and storied history of divorce albums." It is available for download at their website thechicks.com.

Two-time Grammy award winner and seven-time nominee Griffin is supporting The Chicks on this tour, which also stops in Oklahoma City and Texas. Griffin's first two albums are considered seminal works of American folk music and Americana. Her songs have been performed by The Chicks, LeAnn Rimes, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Solomon Burke, Kelly Clarkson & Jeff Beck, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Melissa Etheridge and Susan Boyle. She's collaborated with Buddy Shawn Colvin, Jim Lauderdale, Raul Malo, Ian McLagen, Todd Snider, Dierks Bentley, Robert Plant, Jack Ingram, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings and many more.

Tickets for the show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers went on sale Aug. 5 and range from $39 to $149.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time to get a Lawn 4-Pack for $29.25 each plus applicable fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.amptickets.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Melody Pond plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Aug 23; and Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Carm performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 12; Willi Carlisle plays at 8 p.m. Aug 26 for Free Fridays on the Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• The REO Brothers (Beatles tribute) perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 ($48); Robert Johnson Legacy Tour featuring Steven L. Johnson, Blues City Limits and Tony Redman begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 ($25) at the Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. facebook.com/MeteorGuitarGallery/events.

• Gone So Long performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Bentonville Taproom, 109 S. Main St.. pattisteel.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($39-$49) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main Street. theaud.org.

• Cory Simmons plays at noon Aug. 7; Dancing in the Park with Melonlight Productions starts at noon and Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 13; Eureka Strings play at noon Aug. 14; Skye Pollard & Family Holler play at 5 p.m. Aug. 20; The Cattle Punchers play at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• Kurt Hunter plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 7; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. Aug. 8; Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. Aug. 11; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 12; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Chris Harp plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; Grace Stormont performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 20; Gary Lawrence plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; Blew Reed & The Flatheads perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Green Acres and Danny Spain celebrate the life of Jerry Garcia at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Pentagram String Band plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Danny Spain Gang plays at 9 p.m. Sept. 9; Jenna and the Soul Shakers perform at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Latin Dance Night with En Fuego Dance and Fitness starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 7; Mountain Gypsies play at 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Awayne music happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Mike Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; and Peter Rexford plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Flipoff Pirates play at 8 p.m. Aug. 7; Ley Lines plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. facebook.com/kingfishbar/events.

• Dime Box Duo plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 26; Old Dime Box plays at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 on the La Huerta patio at 1860 N. Crossover Road.

• Fayetteville Roots festival featuring The Wood Brothers, Taj Mahal, Bettye Lavette, North Mississippi Allstars, Brady Blade Sr. & The Hallelujah Train, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Joe Purdy, Samantha Crain, Radio Free Honduras, Melissa Carper, Dead Horses, The Brother Brothers, The Honey Dewdrops, Tray Wellington, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Sad Daddy, Fireside Collective, J Wagner, Sons of Otis Malone, Meadow Makers, Shannon Wurst, Reggie James Gospel and Rachel Ammons will be Aug. 25-27 at locations around Fayetteville. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Jesica Page & Lucas Parker Band with Three Blind Monks (Monk Is King trio) and special guest musicians from Christian Lee, Vintage Pistol and Groovement starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 ($15); Happy Hour with Full House starts at 6 p.m. ($8) followed by Funk Factory at 9 p.m. Aug. 12 ($15 and up); Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 ($20-40); Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears start at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 ($18-20); and The Gravel Yard performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 ($10-15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska and featuring Caleb Hickerson, Zebadiah Nofire, Josh Wingo and Andy Davis starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Oliver Tree plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($39.50 and up); Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 ($39.50); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); and Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ($35 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• River Valley Comics host a Keg Stand Comedy show at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chafee Blvd. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

• A Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 on the patio (or inside the Maple Room) at The Bakery District, 70 S. 7th St., bakeryfs.com.

• Jonathan Karrant will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 ($25) at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. 906lounge.com.

• Hellzapoppin Circus SideShow happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 ($20-45); Fort Smith International Film Festival starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 ($10-30); Henry Rollins will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 ($29-39); Tyler Farr performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 ($29-39); Wade Bowen plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 ($10-39.50); Warren Zeiders plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Wednesday 13 plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($20-22) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Josh Ward plays a rescheduled show at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 ($12-15); Jon Stork plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10-12); Muscadine Bloodline with Taylor Hunnicutt starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 ($20-$25) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com

• Nikki Jackson plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 5; RedWitch Johnny and Stash Hag play at 8 p.m. Aug. 12; Drifters Mile starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave., facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

ROGERS

• Grateful Talking Dead Heads with Dirty Strings happens at 7 p.m. Aug. 12; Hillberry Music Festival presents Opal Agafia and One Way Traffic at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Her Set Her Sound with DJ Dribblz, DJ Susie, DJ So Calm and DJ Vlyn starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20; The Nace Brothers play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Benjamin Del Shreve Band performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 27; BAANG and Jasper Logan perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; The Burney Sisters with Leyton Robinson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Vinyl Verse Tour with Wiz Khalifa and Logic featuring 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God starts at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 8 ($29.50 and up); One Republic with special guest Need to Breathe starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 ($36 and up); Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 ($35 and up); Incubus, Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls play at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 ($29.50); Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 ($49.50 and up); Morgan Wallen with Hardy plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 (sold out); Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($35) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Joel Robertson plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. facebook.com/creeksidetaproom.

SPRINGDALE

• Hilliary Begley and Olivia Searcy perform at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 11; Joe Pettis and Dustin Vance perform at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 18 and Tyler Ross performs at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25 at at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., naturalstatecomedy.com.

• • House of Songs Presents presents Irie Lions at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions Presents Proyecto and John Mailander's Forecast featuring Lindsay Lou at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at- turnbow-concerts.

• Groundwaves open mic hip-hop night starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org.

• Conjunto Agual Azul and Conjunto Peña Blanca will perform at 9 p.m. Aug. 12 Pachanga Night Club, 431 N. Old Missouri Road. pachanganightclub.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• The Richard Rauch Band performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 11; The Downbeat perform at 9 p.m Aug. 12; Rocket Science takes the stage at 9 p.m. Aug. 13 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Earl and Them perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 ($10); Buddy Shute & The Motivators play at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

