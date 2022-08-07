Local notes

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winners of the 2022 "Dancing in the Rain" fellowship for writers of mid-grade or young adult literature. The judges ranked the submissions of Kalena Miller highest for literary merit and the likelihood of publication. She will receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow as well as a stipend.

Miller, who lives in Minnesota, is a writer, teacher, editor and scone enthusiast. When she isn't writing, Miller enjoys tap dancing, scrapbooking and watching an embarrassing amount of reality television. Her debut YA novel, "The Night When No One Had Sex," winner of the Minnesota Book Award, is available now. Her debut middle grade novel, "Shannon in the Spotlight," is forthcoming from Delacorte Press (PRH) in spring 2023. Visit kalenamiller.com to learn more.

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow would like to thank former Board President Peggy Kjelgaard for generously funding this fellowship.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Dollars & Sense

A "Dollars and Sense of Historic Preservation" program will be held Aug. 26 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 26 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. First held in Hot Springs in 2014, "Dollars and Sense of Historic Preservation" is a day-long program designed to emphasize the economic benefits of preservation, provide information and resources on preservation incentives, and encourage use of incentives through practical, real-world examples.

The program features a keynote address by Briana Grosicki, a consultant with Ethos Preservation in Savannah, Ga., as well as presentations on the National Register of Historic Places, Historic Preservation Restoration Grants, federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits, historic wood windows, local success stories, property tours, and more.

Registration is $25 per person and includes coffee and pastries, a boxed lunch and programming.

Information: preservearkansas.org/what-we-do/dollars-and-sense.

Son's Chapel

Suns Chapel is inviting all brides and grooms married at Son's Chapel for an anniversary celebration Oct. 16 at the chapel, located at 5480 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville.

The invitation is extended to all couples married at Son's Chapel, and organizers are seeking help with names and current contact information. If you know of anyone, please share their information with the chapel on Facebook.

Information: (479) 422-6030.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is partnering with Hiland Dairy and Bike Rack Brewing Company for the third annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive to help boost the blood supply for local hospital patients.

From Aug. 8-12 at the Springdale and Bentonville Donor Centers, donors who give a pint, get a pint and more. All donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Hiland Dairy and a pint glass from Bike Rack Brewing Company. Donors will also receive two tickets for general admission to the Dickerson Park Zoo and a "Be fabZOOlous" T-shirt.

The Bentonville Donor Center is located at 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. The Springdale Donor Center is located at 3503 S. Thompson St. Donation hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Information: cbco.org.

Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas recognized Betty Arambel, Jennifer Gilmore, Sarah Livengood, Kristina Smith and Sandra Ware of Fayetteville; Teri Dyer and Crystal Land of Rogers; and Dr. Emily Warman of Lowell for their service during the 2022 Diamonds Awards Ceremony on July 23.

Arambel received the Diamonds Volunteer of the Year award for outstanding service of a Girl Scout volunteer who has made an impact on their local service unit. Arambel serves as a service unit product manager and goes above and beyond for her service unit. In addition, she is a longtime volunteer at Camp NOARK, giving her time and service to help girls have a great camp experience.

Dyer, Gilmore, Land and Ware received the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) Appreciation Pin given to honor an individual's exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout leadership experience. Dyer, Gilmore and Land were also honored for serving 500 or more hours of volunteer service in the 2021 calendar year.

Livengood received the Diamonds Leader of the Year award for outstanding service of a troop leader. Livengood has been a Girl Scout volunteer for five years as an active member of her service unit and leader of two Girl Scout troops. Between her two troops, she has a volunteer team of 10 adults. Her multi-level troop is set up as a "fee free" experience to provide the opportunity of Girl Scouts to girls who might not otherwise have the chance. She has been instrumental in providing a wide variety of experiences for all age groups, including camping and hiking.

Smith received the GSUSA Thanks Badge for 15 years of volunteering with Girl Scouts. Along with leading two Girl Scout troops, she serves as service unit treasurer and provides financial training for new troop leaders. She has worked to help many troops get established and meets with new leaders to train them. Smith also shares her skills through trainings with those across the council, training girls and leaders in archery.

Warman received the Myra Vinson Award for her impact on the lives of people beyond the Girl Scout community by living the Girl Scout law and continually giving back to their community in a variety of ways. Warman, founder of Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, is a troop leader and service team member who credits the experience of earning her Girl Scout Gold Award with giving her the confidence and skills needed to start a nonprofit dedicated to providing free medical care to injured wild birds. Warman has provided countless hours of free medical consultations and surgeries. She also educates the public about wild birds through programs at state parks and schools and bird releases throughout the community. By serving as a Girl Scouts – Diamonds program partner, she helps Girl Scout Brownies and Juniors earn badges while learning about wild birds.

Information: girlscoutsdiamonds.org/volunteer.

Art on the Bricks

The August Art on the Bricks Art Walk is celebrating happiness, where participating artists and makers believe happiness can be contagious. Art on the Bricks takes place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in numerous locations in Downtown Rogers. Community events like the Second Thursday Art Walk provide creatives with an opportunity to share what makes them happy and hopes their visual and performance art will make art walk patrons happy too.

Happiness Happens Month is celebrated annually in August. And because so many people find happiness in surrounding themselves with beautiful or meaningful forms of art, the community is invited to join artists and performing artists in celebrating art, music, dance and theater in Downtown Rogers.

Information: rogerslowell.com.

Arts & Crafts

Local artists and crafters are invited to submit an application for a two-day festival to be held Oct. 14-15 on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum as a fundraiser for the museum. Applications are available at the museum and on the museum website or may be requested by calling (479) 381-8546. The spaces are 12-feet by 12-feet at $75 for both days. Vendors will need to provide their own tables, tents or canopies and will be permitted to stay overnight in their vehicles on the museum grounds if they wish to do so.

The museum, Settler's Cabin and gift shop will be open to visitors all day both days. Also inside the museum Jill Werner will have available her famous homemade jams in exchange for a donation to the museum.

The Historical Museum is also promoting the Wishing Spring Gallery Festival, 8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40. Information for their festival is available at (479) 273-1798 or artisanalliance.net.

Information: bellavistamuseum.org.

Arvest Bank hosted the Habitat for Humanity Bank Build Launch Party on July 14 at the Arvest Bank on J.B. Hunt Drive. Several banks attended, including Grand Savings Bank, First Western, Legacy, Unify Financial Credit Union, Regions Bank, Encore Bank, First National bank, and First National bank of NWA. Brad Crain, president and CEO of Arvest Benton County, opened the event and introduced the main speaker, Tyler Steel from Grand Savings Bank. Steel, a Board member of Habitat, asked each bank to commit to donate $5,000 and organize a volunteer team to be a part of building a home. At the end of the evening, Habitat had six banks on the commitment board, and three more banks signed on by July 18. Habitat will continue asking the banks in Benton County to donate and support building a home for a Habitat partner family. The goal is to raise $125,000 to be able to break ground and begin the “Bank Build,” which is projected to begin in October 2022. (Courtesy photo)



Airman Lance Garrison, a native of Farmington, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal July 28 aboard the USS Constitution. The Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature. Garrison has served the Navy for a year and a half, and the USS Constitution is his first duty station. Garrison is a 2020 graduate of Farmington High School. (Courtesy photo)

