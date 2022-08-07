Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

LaShawn J. Cole, 36, and Shinikia Sade Oneil, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 2.

Blade Weston Ashcraft, 23, and Leslie Ann Smith, 22, both of Redfield, recorded Aug. 2.

Jimmy Wayne Via III, 38, and Crystal Renea McClenahan, 47, both of White Hall, recorded Aug. 3.

Jason Andrew Mills, 43, of White Hall, and Lynsey Taylor Umana, 28, of North Little Rock, recorded Aug. 4.

Randy Delaine Nollen, 57, and Kimberly Sue Harris, 50, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 5.

Carnell D. Greenlaw, 50, and Shelia Rochele Johnson, 51, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 25.

Cedric Dwayne Taylor, 59, and Kathleen D. Ladd, 53, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 28.

J'Marcus Antwain Walker, 33, and Crystal A. Davis, 38, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 25.

Matthew Cornelius Taylor, 30, and Tiffany T. Williams, 42, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 25.

Jermaine A. West, 46, and Lynnette N. Moore, 50, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 22.

Dominique Najee Azeez, 53, and Agwenda Faye Haggans, 54, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 25.

Patrick Bryan Clark, 49, and Victoria Cox, 47, both of Redfield, recorded July 29.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Karron Henderson v. David Henderson Jr., granted July 25.

Robert Smith v. Azure Smith, granted July 27.

Sharonda Hamilton v. Jerry Hamilton Jr., granted July 26.

William Charles Powell v. Jeannie Fay Powell, granted July 26.

Elizabeth Van Housen v. Kury Van Housen, granted Aug. 4.

Rosetta Giddens v. Johnny Giddens, granted Aug. 2.

Kimberly Compton v. Andrew Bradford, granted Aug. 2.

Dwight Nelson v. Kellye Nelson, granted Aug. 1.