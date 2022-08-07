The following marriage licenses were recorded July 26 - Aug. 1 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
July 26
Mason Cooper Chrisman, 18, and Layla Rose Sturgeon, 19, both of Fort Smith
Garrett Seth Pound, 22, and Ashley Caitlynn Courtney, 22, both of Barling
Scott Leon McDonald, 40, and Cardelia Spring Hayes, 42, both of Fort Smith
Anderson Keny Rosa, 27, and Patricia Ochoa, 31, both of Barling
Shawn Phillip Bradley, 37, and Juli Lasha Littleton, 36, both of Fort Smith
David Gene Mellott, 59, Beggs, Okla., Kateenja Kala Rose, 56, Fairfield Bay
July 27
Grady Wilson Tucker III, 33, and Lyndsey Michelle Griffith, 33, both of Pocola, Okla.
Jesus Uribe-Lugo, 43, and Karina Tello Tello, 39, both of Fort Smith
Jace Weston Neuhofel, 24, and Shelby Brooke Fitts, 24, both of Barling
July 28
Nathanael Jacob Jump, 40, and Amanda Rose Hernandez, 42, both of Poteau, Okla.
David Seth Mantil, 44, and Gwendolyn Rae Acuff, 42, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Larry William Whitsell Jr., 50, Bartlesville, Okla., and Jamie C. Brummett, 49, Akron, Iowa
July 29
Anderson Ryan Burris, 24, Panama, Okla., and Bailey Rae Olive, 23, Poteau, Okla.
Larry Dewayne Mallard, 66, and Magdalena B. Mallard, 37, both of Fort Smith
Kenneth Ray Uselton, 50, and Joy Clare Hudson, 48, both of Fort Smith
Spencer Davis Siegfried, 41, and Jill Tognelli, 36, both of Fort Smith
Victor Manuel Marrufo Guevara, 38, and Ana Patricia Brambila Godoy, 36, both of Jenks, Okla.
Casey Adam Thomas, 42, and Amanda Lee Thomas, 47, both of Henryetta, Okla.
Dimitrous Dashon Releford, 25, Roland, Okla., and Hattie Gaynell Hanna, 28, Fort Smith
Aug. 1
Bob Harril Real Jr., 40, Poteau, Okla., and Rain Elizabeth Oxford, 32, Fort Smith
Thurand Dale Franks, 63, and Sue Ann Hurst, 58, both of Spencer, Okla.
Jack Aaron Buckles, 21, and Micah Elizabeth Ellis, 19, both of Fort Smith
Dale Walker Stovall, 23, and Andrea Lynn Collins, 25, both of Huntington
Nathan Conner Quinn Robles, 21, and Zoe Grace Rogers, 21, both of Fort Smith
Irving Adalberto Orellana, 30, and Cristal Pozos-Flores, 26, both of Fort Smith
Xuan Thanh Nguyen, 29, and Belinda K. Golden, 36, both of Fort Smith
Dakota James Rimes, 29, and Sierra Larae Herd, 30, both of Savanna, Okla.