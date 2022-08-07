The following marriage licenses were recorded July 26 - Aug. 1 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

July 26

Mason Cooper Chrisman, 18, and Layla Rose Sturgeon, 19, both of Fort Smith

Garrett Seth Pound, 22, and Ashley Caitlynn Courtney, 22, both of Barling

Scott Leon McDonald, 40, and Cardelia Spring Hayes, 42, both of Fort Smith

Anderson Keny Rosa, 27, and Patricia Ochoa, 31, both of Barling

Shawn Phillip Bradley, 37, and Juli Lasha Littleton, 36, both of Fort Smith

David Gene Mellott, 59, Beggs, Okla., Kateenja Kala Rose, 56, Fairfield Bay

July 27

Grady Wilson Tucker III, 33, and Lyndsey Michelle Griffith, 33, both of Pocola, Okla.

Jesus Uribe-Lugo, 43, and Karina Tello Tello, 39, both of Fort Smith

Jace Weston Neuhofel, 24, and Shelby Brooke Fitts, 24, both of Barling

July 28

Nathanael Jacob Jump, 40, and Amanda Rose Hernandez, 42, both of Poteau, Okla.

David Seth Mantil, 44, and Gwendolyn Rae Acuff, 42, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Larry William Whitsell Jr., 50, Bartlesville, Okla., and Jamie C. Brummett, 49, Akron, Iowa

July 29

Anderson Ryan Burris, 24, Panama, Okla., and Bailey Rae Olive, 23, Poteau, Okla.

Larry Dewayne Mallard, 66, and Magdalena B. Mallard, 37, both of Fort Smith

Kenneth Ray Uselton, 50, and Joy Clare Hudson, 48, both of Fort Smith

Spencer Davis Siegfried, 41, and Jill Tognelli, 36, both of Fort Smith

Victor Manuel Marrufo Guevara, 38, and Ana Patricia Brambila Godoy, 36, both of Jenks, Okla.

Casey Adam Thomas, 42, and Amanda Lee Thomas, 47, both of Henryetta, Okla.

Dimitrous Dashon Releford, 25, Roland, Okla., and Hattie Gaynell Hanna, 28, Fort Smith

Aug. 1

Bob Harril Real Jr., 40, Poteau, Okla., and Rain Elizabeth Oxford, 32, Fort Smith

Thurand Dale Franks, 63, and Sue Ann Hurst, 58, both of Spencer, Okla.

Jack Aaron Buckles, 21, and Micah Elizabeth Ellis, 19, both of Fort Smith

Dale Walker Stovall, 23, and Andrea Lynn Collins, 25, both of Huntington

Nathan Conner Quinn Robles, 21, and Zoe Grace Rogers, 21, both of Fort Smith

Irving Adalberto Orellana, 30, and Cristal Pozos-Flores, 26, both of Fort Smith

Xuan Thanh Nguyen, 29, and Belinda K. Golden, 36, both of Fort Smith

Dakota James Rimes, 29, and Sierra Larae Herd, 30, both of Savanna, Okla.