Faulkner County deputies are investigating the killing of a girl shot in the head early Friday at a Mayflower apartment complex, a Saturday news release from the agency states.

Deputies responded to a shooting report at the Grassy Lake Apartments around 5:45 a.m. Friday and found a female juvenile, who has not been named, shot in the head. She died Saturday, the release states.

Investigators are looking into leads in the homicide, the release states, but no suspect has yet been identified.