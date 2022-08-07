My Favorite Things: Actor Michael Weir has retreat filled with movie, theater memorabilia

If you've seen community theater in Northwest Arkansas, you've undoubtedly seen Michael Weir on stage.

Sometimes it's in starring roles like King Herod in "Jesus Christ Superstar," Nicely-Nicely Johnson in "Guys and Dolls," Hysterium in "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum"or Tito in "A Comedy of Tenors."

Sometimes, like now, it's as part of the ensemble, in this case the wacky guests populating a floating casino called the Barracuda in the Arkansas Public Theatre summer musical, "Disaster." He'll be back on the APT stage this fall as Professor Harold Hill's sidekick Marcellus Washburn in "The Music Man," but in between performances and his day job as a real estate broker, he talked about that place in his home where he and wife Kelly -- who met at the theater -- retreat and enjoy time off.

My favorite space is: My home theater room, which is a large bonus room in our house.

Why? I love old movies, and I have several hundred movies from all eras, some famous and some forgotten. The ones made during my life always take me back to that time, but I also find it fascinating to look at a movie made before I was born and think about where we were in our history and how the audience of that time would react.

Favorites from the early era are the Marx Brothers. I consider myself so lucky that I can watch a comedy bit they performed for us over 90 years ago.

This room is also where I keep memorabilia from shows I have been in. I also keep items I have acquired from the many sporting events I have attended -- mostly Razorbacks -- and every CD, tape and record I have ever bought. I have a book of ticket stubs from past concerts, sporting events and Broadway shows. These items have a personal significance to me because they remind me of different times in my life. I find comfort in this room of memories, because the ones I save are all the good ones.

I'm always looking to add: Things to remind future me of the memories I am making now.

The item in this space that I love the most is: My father bought me an autographed picture of Lucille Ball at a charity auction. It is by far the coolest thing I have in there. [And] my grandmother once gave me a movie poster from a Humphrey Bogart film that I have had since I was a teenager.

The object in this space I have the strongest emotional tie to is: I have this stained glass parrot that my father made for me that originally hung in my childhood bedroom window. It has been displayed in every apartment and home I have lived in since. I think if I was told I could only keep one thing from that room, it would be the parrot.

Do you have an interesting retreat or collection -- or a friend who does? Make suggestions for future "My Favorite Things" columns by emailing Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwaonline.com.

Perhaps Weir’s most prized possession is this stained glass parrot that his father made. “It has been displayed in every apartment and home I have lived in,” he says. “I think if I was told I could only keep one thing from that room, it would be the parrot.” (Courtesy photo)



Actor Michael Weir, currently on stage in the Arkansas Public Theatre summer musical “Disaster,” has a retreat in his home filled with movies, music and theater memories. (Courtesy photo)



Some of Weir’s favorite community theater roles are immortalized on the shelves of the bonus room that is his retreat at home. (Courtesy photo)

