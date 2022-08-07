New RB fills shoes for Bruins

Pulaski Academy is looking to win its fourth straight and 11th overall football state championship this season.

The Bruins will have to do so with the stiff competition of Class 6A for the first time.

They will also have to do so without 2021 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year Joe Himon, who is now a running back at Northwestern.

Bruins Coach Anthony Lucas said he knows it won't be easy.

"You think about Joe Himon all the time," Lucas said. "He won every award you can think of here in the state [of Arkansas]."

Himon was the focal point of a PA offense that led the state in scoring last season, averaging 53.4 points per game. In his three seasons with the Bruins, he won three state championships, had a 38-3 record, was responsible for 7,602 all-purpose yards and scored 97 touchdowns.

Himon graduated as one of the most decorated players in the state. For his senior season, Himon was selected for multiple player of the year honors, the 2021 Landers Award and the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state.

When Himon went down injured in Week 7 last season, Lucas got a glimpse at what life would be like without him. In his place, sophomore Kenny Jordan got the call. he took his 16 touches, 8 rushing and 8 receiving, and went for 173 yards and 1 touchdown as Pulaski Academy defeated Maumelle 42-14.

Now a junior, Jordan is preparing to take full advantage of the starting role. Lucas said it might take some time, but he has complete faith in Jordan.

"He's not Joe Himon, but he's our guy at tailback," Lucas said. "As we move through the season, probably by the second conference game, I think he'll be close to where we need him to be."

The nature of the Bruins offense results in many lopsided scores and opportunities for players further down the depth chart to get playing time. Jordan was the perfect complement to Himon, and when he came out of games whether it be due to injury or a runaway score, Jordan made sure to take full advantage.

He racked up 10 touchdowns and 1,137 all-purpose yards last season -- good for third on the team. He added 463 yards as the Bruins' primary kick returner.

Jordan said he knows he has big shoes to fill, but thinks his involvement as a sophomore will ease the transition.

"They were huge," Jordan said. "Just being able to get out there and play with our starters, and for them to trust me and hand me the ball was huge. I feel like it really set me up for this year, and I'm ready to just go out there and show that I can do it."

LITTLE ROCK HALL

Seeking success

Little Rock Hall has won seven football state championships tied for eighth-most of any school in the state.

The problem? The Warriors haven't won a state title since 1982. To make matters worse, they haven't had a winning record this century.

The days of Hall of Fame coach C.W. Keopple are over, but current Hall Coach Jim Withrow said he is hoping to slowly but surely get back to the success of the past.

Withrow, hired in 2020 following 13 years at the helm of Sylvan Hills, wasn't fully aware of just how bad Hall's recent history was before taking the position. But three years in, with a roster full of underclassmen, he isn't going to dwell on that past.

"I don't worry about stuff like that. I worry about today," Withrow said. "That's what we've talked about with these guys is, 'You guys didn't lose those games. You worry about today and you move forward.' A lot of people went to Hall, a lot of people pull for Hall and I think they're starting to see that."

Hall played 8-man football last season following its transition to a STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) magnet school, going 6-3 for its first winning record since 1993.

The Warriors return the majority of their 12-man roster from last season, including quarterback Jakorei Carter-Foreman, receivers Camron Lytle and Myles House, and two impressive offensive lineman in Elijah Roberts and Adrian Waters.

With the roster size nearly quadrupling, Withrow is turning to a crop of underclassmen to fill positions on offense and defense.

Having played in Class 5A in 2020 before the change, Hall will play in the 4A-4 Conference this season with Bauxite, Benton Harmony Grove, Central Arkansas Christian, Clinton, Dover, Lamar, Mayflower and Pottsville.

Withrow said he knows the jump back to 11-man football won't be easy against 4A teams with larger rosters, but he's hoping that 2021's success will propel his program to future success.

"I think this program in time can become a playoff team every year," Withrow said. "I mean, that's what our staff came here to do. We have a really good coaching staff, and you know, we weren't a part of [the years of losing seasons] and so there is a standard of practice and a standard of play we're [expecting], and that's how we coach."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

'Big Three' ready

North Little Rock fell 27-13 to eventual Class 7A champion Bryant in last season's state semifinals. It was the fourth straight year that the Charging Wildcats' season came to an end at the hands of the Hornets.

Three senior defensive linemen are hoping to put that streak to an end, and bring the Charging Wildcats their first state championship since 2017.

Deontae Young, Robert Burgess and University of Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes make up the front line for an NLR defense that allowed the second-fewest points (17.5 ppg) in Class 7A last season.

The trio has dubbed themselves "The Big Three." With an average size of 6-41/2 and 252 pounds, it shows.

NLR has its sights set on a state championship and is looking to its defensive line to help lead the way.

"Defensive line should be our strength this year," Associate head coach Clint Reed said. "Those guys [bring] really good energy. [They're] relentless to the quarterback. They play extremely hard, which is going to make us better across the board as long as we get to go against him offensively."

Rhodes also said he feels the Charging Wildcats have the best defensive front in the state, and his teammates certainly share the feeling.

"Basically, it's like nothing can get through there," Burgess said. "It's like a three-headed monster. The Big Three, it's just so scary."

Nothing is promised in 7A, especially when Bryant is still at full strength. But NLR is hoping a cast of returners that also includes second-year quarterback Malachi Gober and running back Torrance Moore will put an end to the streak of playoff disappointments.

"It's been a lot of fun being football here in North Little Rock, and that's the standard," Reed said. "The standard is to get to that game. Obviously, we want to win it. But our standard, and what we want out of these kids, is to be in that [game] and give us that chance to make a deep run in the playoffs and let's just see what happens. You can't win it if you're not there."