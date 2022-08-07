Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded July 28 - Aug. 3 in the Benton and Washington County clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
21-263. Lanelle Brandkamp v. Spencer Brandkamp
21-1069. Roseanne Nekuda v. Larry Nekuda
21-1713. Julianne Donathan v. Derek Donathan
21-1813. Christine Howard v. James Howard
21-1852. Corina Barnett v. Nick Barnett
21-2056. Sandra Shook v. Tad Shook
22-166. Peyton McCabe v. Jacob Utz
22-334. Juan Estrada v. Isabel Estrada
22-375. Kathleen Biggs v. Danny Biggs
22-532. Shanea Hartsfield v. Joseph Boness
22-580. Joyce Bartley v. Jack Bartley
22-646. Natasha Ball v. Luis Canizales Torres
22-653. Taylor Coons v. Cody Belcher
22-656. Justin Elliott v. Tehya Romero
22-715. Thelma Manning v. James Akins
22-787. Edgar Serech Figueroa v. Dorcas Sitan Gomez
22-788. Jessica Burchette v. Eric Burchette
22-819. Shannon Keith v. Meghan Keith
22-850. Sharon Ashmore v. Richard Ashmore
22-869. Malorie Skimbo v. Michael Skimbo
22-875. Cheyanne Pitts v. Michael Tyson
22-961. Joshua Carter v. Krystle Carter
22-1032. Bettie McBrine v. Michael McBrine
WASHINGTON COUNTY
21-616. Shelma Rodgers v. Frankie Rodgers
21-1591. Kimberly Nottenkamper v. Cameron Molden
22-181. Blair Burns v. Jacob Burns
22-471. Katherine Guerrero v. Eggar Guerrero
22-534. Tony Pham v. Thanh Nguyen
22-589. Thomas Chastain v. Suzanna Chastain
22-616. Geoffrey Gardner v. Callie Gardner
22-647. Jose Covarrubias Garcia v. Claudia Ramirez
22-763. Christopher Saik v. Kiersten Saik
22-849. Christopher Schmeckenbecher v. Lesley Schmeckenbecher
22-937. Sarah Williams v. Mitchell Judd
22-954. Morgan Fonville v. Joshua Fonville
22-959. Dawn Gamble v. Aaron Johnson
22-980. Jordana Young v. Richard Young
22-996. Mary Stokes v. Eli Stokes