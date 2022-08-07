GOLF

Buhai takes over with 64

Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday in Muirfield, Scotland. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, giving her a 14-under total of 199. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez turned in a 73 for the second day in a row and is at even par for the tournament.

Rain delays Wyndham

The largest cut since the PGA Tour went to top 65 and ties, followed by two delays for storms in the area, kept the Wyndham Championship from finishing the third round Saturday and set up a long final day of the regular season. Brandon Wu holed out from 147 yards on the par-4 11th hole for an eagle, giving him a share of the lead with Sungjae Im at 12-under par. They were through 11 holes. John Huh and Joohyung "Tom" Kim were one shot behind. Only 12 players finished the round. Kiradech Aphibarnrat had a 7-under 63 and was at 10-under 200.

Triplett leads Champions

Kirk Triplett shot a steady 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta. Playing in the final group with Paul Goydos and first-round leader Padraig Harrington, the 60-year-old Triplett moved into the lead with back-to-back birdies on the par-5 11th and par-3 12th. He bogeyed the next hole, then closed with five straight pars to post a two-round total of 7-under 133 at Canyon Meadows. Triplett is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions, the most recent in 2019. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) moved up to 40th place by firing a round of 68 on Saturday. Daly stands at 1-over 141 overall.

Anderson in front in Utah

Mark Anderson shot a 7-under 64 Saturday to take over the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship in Farmington, Utah. Anderson, at 16-under 197, holds a one-stroke lead over Pierceson Coody, Harrison Endycott and second-round leader Pontus Nyholm. Coody and Endycott each shot a 63 on Saturday. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) turned in a 68 on Saturday and is at 10-under 203. Zach Fischer (Benton) posted a 66 and is also standing at 10-under 203. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Saturday and is 8-under 205 overall. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 210.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs an Xfinity winner

Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series-high fifth race this year and ninth of his two-year career Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. The 19-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, in the No. 54 Toyota, led 54 of the 125 laps on the 2-mile oval. Little Rock's Chris Gayle is Gibbs' crew chief. Justin Allgaier finished second followed by Noah Gragson, who won the pole and the first two stages at the New Holland 250. Gibbs will start sixth today in the NASCAR Cup Series race in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, filling in for Kurt Busch, who is missing his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms. A.J. Allmendinger was aiming for his second consecutive Xfinity Series win this season and second in a row at Michigan. He led seven laps before finishing seventh. Allmendinger has a 19-point lead over Allgaier in the standings.

McLaughlin earns pole

Scott McLaughlin won the second pole of his IndyCar career and Romain Grosjean and Christian Lundgaard earned their highest starting spots of the season in rain-delayed qualifying for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. McLaughlin won the pole on a flying final run around the 11-turn, 2.1-mile course in Saturday's session, which started 90 minutes late because of weather delays, and a sloppy, shortened first qualifying group left some drivers steaming with anger in the hot, humid Nashville post-rain conditions. The Team Penske driver was also fastest in Saturday morning practice.

BASEBALL

Guardians demote Reyes

Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday. The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week after batting .213 with 9 home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats. Reyes belted 37 home runs in 2019 -- splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego -- and had 30 home runs and a career-high 85 RBI in 2021. He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract and was arbitration eligible.

Springer heads to IL

The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow prior to their game at Minnesota on Saturday night. Springer has been bothered by the elbow for much of the summer. He's scheduled to receive an anti-inflammatory injection this weekend to aid the healing. Springer missed four of the previous five games with the injury, going 1 for 4 against the Twins on Thursday night. Springer will be eligible to return Aug. 15. The four-time All-Star, who has been Toronto's primary center fielder, is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBI in 89 games. Entering play on Saturday, he was tied for 10th in the AL with 59 runs.

TENNIS

Kanepi advances to finals

Kaia Kanepi moved within one victory of her first title in nine years, overwhelming Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1 at the Citi Open on Saturday. Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, won the last of her four WTA titles in 2013 in Brussels. But she has enjoyed a resurgence this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and credits smart scheduling for her continued good form. Kanepi's match record this year is 19-10, her most victories since 2013, and she is ranked No. 37. She plans to play two more hard-court tournaments before the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 29.

HORSE RACING

Favorite wins Whitney

Life Is Good led wire-to-wire and held off stablemate Happy Saver by two lengths to win the $1 million Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on a steamy Saturday. The 4-5 favorite, owned by CHC and WinStar Farm, completed the 1 1/8 miles in 1 minute, 48.97 seconds. Hot Rod Charlie finished third. The 4-year-old Life Is Good improved his record to eight wins in 10 starts and earned his third Grade 1 victory. The win gave him an automatic berth in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland in November.

Upset in Hambletonian

Cool Papa Bell scored the biggest upset in the history of the Hambletonian, charging late to edge filly Joviality S by three-quarters of a length in a wild finish to the most prestigious race for 3-year-old in trotting. The stunning victory by the 52-1 shot gave trainer Jim Campbell a sweep of both the Hambletonian and the Hambletonian Oaks on Saturday. It also gave up-and-coming driver Todd McCarthy his first Hambletonian win. The colt named in honor of baseball Hall of Famer and former Negro leagues legend James Thomas Bell paid $106, $25.40 and $10.20 after trotting the mile at the Meadowlands in 1:51.3.

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa plays her tee shot from the 13th during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Muirfield, Scotland Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)



Inbee Park off South Korea plays her tee shot from the 14th during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Muirfield, Scotland Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)



In Gee Chun of south Korea lines her putt on the 3rd green during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Muirfield, Scotland Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

