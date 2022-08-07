Officers wound attacker, police say

Arkansas State Police were investigating after police in Cleveland County shot a man who attacked and injured them with a razor Saturday morning, authorities said.

A Cleburne County deputy and a Heber Springs officer were responding to a report of a trespasser around 8 a.m. at 295 Wilburn Road on the outskirts of Heber Springs when they encountered Cody Weidemann, 31, of Bentonville, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from state police.

Both officers shot at Weidemann, wounding him, after he cut them with a razor-like object. The Heber Springs officer was treated at an area hospital and released, while the deputy and Weidemann were taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment of wounds not expected to be life-threatening.

The names of the officers involved had not been released, and state police referred any questions about their identities to the local agencies.

State police are investigating the two officers' use of deadly force to determine if it was lawful, the release states.