Opened homes and hearts





The Smithson family of Bald Knob was surprised to learn they were the only family featured in a video shown at the Arkansas Department of Human Services Foster Parent of the Year Banquet on July 22 at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

Theresa and Michael Smithson were named overall Foster Parents of the Year for 2022, an award they found out about at the end of an event honoring 10 foster families, one from each of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services service areas.

In the video, supporters of the state's foster parent program heard about how the Smithson's daughter, Treasure, had encouraged them to open their home to children in need, pointing out during a church meeting that she had an unused bunk bed in her room. At the time the video was made, the Smithsons had six foster placements in addition to three of their own children in their home.

Other foster parents honored at the event were Quincy and Jana Williams; Bradley and Elyssa Whitworth; Katelyn Walker; Clint and Tiffany Boykin; Matthew and Elizabeth Price; Trish White; Pete and Amy Hughes; Mike and Terry Rowland; and Randy and Lynette Romero.

Foster Parents of the Year for 2020 and 2021 -- Linda and Wendell Green; and Marilyn and Hiller Suber, respectively -- also were recognized during the event.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



