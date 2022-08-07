OPINION | PAPER TRAILS: Former Democrat-Gazette carrier saved Little Rock family from early-morning June fire

It was a little after 4:30 a.m. on June 26 and Shniece Williams could smell smoke as she drove along Rivercrest Drive in Little Rock.

Shniece, at the time a Democrat-Gazette carrier, was delivering the Sunday paper with her two sons and nephew.

"We were like, what's that smell?" she says. "It was like someone had been cooking or grilling."

Then she saw flames coming from behind one of the homes.

Along with her son Xavier, 13, and nephew Damarius, 14, Shniece ran to the door of the home where they all started pounding (her 10-year-old son Zaiden stayed by the car).

"Boom, boom, boom, boom," Shniece says. "We were about to kick their door down."

Inside were Jessie and Tyler Merrill and their 10-month-old daughter, Maggie.

"Your house is on fire," Shniece yelled when Tyler came to the door. Jessie rushed from the house with Maggie and went across the street with Shniece.

"I ran outside with the baby," Jessie says. "I called 911 and one of the kids stayed with me. That's when I realized Tyler wasn't out of the house."

The fire was on the home's split-level deck. Tyler was spraying the upper deck with a fire extinguisher and the lower with a water hose, but the flames were too strong.

"I thought we were going to sit there and watch our house burn down," Jessie says.

Everything happened so fast that Jessie, who'd been breastfeeding earlier, ran from the house without a shirt. Shniece had one of her husband's T-shirts in the car and gave it to Jessie.

Three minutes after the 911 call, firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the deck.

Shniece, Xavier, Zaiden and Damarius left not long after firefighters arrived. They still had nearly 200 papers to deliver.

"We were shaken up," Shniece says. "We were like, 'we just saved somebody's life.'"

Amid all the action, the two families didn't exchange contact information.

"We've been thinking about them ever since it happened," says Shniece, who stopped delivering papers a few weeks after the fire.

The Merrills are Ohio natives, and have spent the past four years in Little Rock as residents at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Tyler has another year to go on his ear, nose and throat residency while Jessie, who recently finished her anesthesiology residency, is on a fellowship at Ohio State University in Columbus where she is living with Maggie. They were actually leaving for Columbus on the morning of the fire.

We gave Shniece's number to Jessie, who said she would "absolutely" get in touch.

"I'm really glad that I'll be able to thank them because I didn't know who they were. What they did was so bold. They 100 percent saved our house and I am so grateful to them."

