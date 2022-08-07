100 years ago

Aug. 7, 1922

• When Missouri Pacific Train No. 3, fast passenger train running from St. Louis, Mo., to Fort Worth, Texas, entered the North Little Rock yards at 11 o'clock last night and sideswiped four refrigerator cars, Engineer Austin A. Deguire...who was at the throttle, barely escaped serious injury when he jumped from the steps of the cab. According to a witness, a freight train was moving slowly on a running switch parellel to the main line, over which No. 3 was to run. Upon approaching the train, Engineer DeGuire, who had his engine throttled to a moderate rate of speed, saw that a crash was inevitable, shut off the steam, applied the brakes and, warning his fireman of the danger, leaped from the cab just as the engine sideswiped the freight, turning over and derailing four cars.

50 years ago

Aug. 7, 1972

• Gradon McKamey, 70, of Bald Knob, a prisoner at the Little Rock City Jail, was found severely beaten Sunday morning in his cell, the police said. A felony charge of maiming was filed against Onon Lee Donley, 39, of Pocahontas, another prisoner. Officers said McKamey suffered a severe cut in the left eye, a broken nose and several facial cuts. He was taken to University Hospital Sunday morning, where he was treated and released.

25 years ago

Aug. 7, 1997

• A Pulaski County Circuit Court drug trial ended in a mistrial Wednesday after the defendant's attorney, A. Wayne Davis, was arrested on felony drug charges Tuesday night. Sherwood police said Davis, 46, of Little Rock racked up five traffic charges and four drug charges after two patrol officers saw him run a stop sign at Lantrip Road and Hollywood Avenue at 9:48 p.m. Officers said they then discovered that Davis' driver's license had been suspended and that both Sherwood and Pulaski County municipal courts had active warrants against him. A police dog's search of Davis' car turned up a black bag containing a pipe, 3.3 grams of crack cocaine, and unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as a passport, a Playboy magazine, and "pornographic videotapes and magazines," according to a police report.

10 years ago

Aug. 7, 2012

• The Arkansas Department of Health collected stool samples from inmates suspected of having a stomach virus or foodborne illness for testing on Monday, a prison agency spokesman said. Department of Correction spokesman Shea Wilson said the number of inmates at the Tucker Unit in Jefferson County showing signs of illness had increased by Monday afternoon to 350 from 260 a day earlier. The prison held 849 inmates on Monday, Wilson said. Health Department employees were expected to begin interviewing inmates today to try to pinpoint the source of the sickness, Wilson said.