Pastors on Patrol organizes for upcoming school year

As Pastors on Patrol prepares and organizes for the 2022-2023 school year, they look to continue their work with their adopted campuses in Pine Bluff and they are looking to expand into the White Hall School District, according to a news release.

After an act of violence, Pastors on Patrol saw the urgency to introduce themselves to Watson Chapel, Dollarway, and Pine Bluff school districts, two public charter schools, and three alternative learning campuses, according to a news release.

Pastors on Patrol is collaborating with the National Alliance of Faith and Justice PEN OR PEN Mentoring Initiative.

"Pastors on Patrol wanted to let the school administration, teachers, staff, but more importantly to let students know that we are covering them with our prayers for safety and to give them the physical and spiritual support they need," according to the release.

In January 2022, National Mentoring Month, Pastors on Patrol formally launched in Pine Bluff to support violence reduction through mentoring. The occasion marked a continuum of historic anniversaries which encourage students to learn and serve by taking a stand to keep a seat in school, cherish hard-earned freedom (especially from crime and violence), and learn more about and adopt Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s philosophy of non-violence through campaigns of no violence through the PEN OR PENCIL theme Nonviolence to No Violence, according to a news release.

Pastors are deployed on school campuses and provide assistance such as walking the halls, having a presence in the cafeteria, bus stop patrols when requested, and periodically provide snacks for teachers. School officials have reported these activities have produced a 33 percent reduction in violent activity on campus, according to a news release.

"Therefore, we encourage other pastors and laypersons in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County interested in becoming faith-based mentors to support students academically, spiritually, emotionally, and physically, helping prepare them for this world. We have a process in place for volunteers, i.e., background checks, etc. to work on campuses. Contact us at (870) 730-1131 or pbicvr@aol.com," according to the release.

The work of the pastors is part of a national documentary available for viewing on the 400YAAHC News Station https://smogotv.lightcast.com.