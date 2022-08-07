PB teen named envoy for 4-H

Sylvana Burgess of Jefferson County was among 4-H members named Arkansas 4-H Ambassadors in a recent ceremony at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Burgess was one of the 20 youth receiving this high honor. The 4-H Ambassador program recognizes 4-Hers who show outstanding achievement through project work and activities, leadership, and community service, according to a news release.

The daughter of Mark and MarShell Burgess, Burgess is a sophomore at Pine Bluff High School. She is a member of the Healthy Clovers 4-H Club, the Jefferson County 4-H Teen Leaders Club, and a member of the Jefferson County and Arkansas 4-H Tech Changemakers Teams.

During the annual Arkansas 4-H O-Rama on July 26-29 at the U of A, Burgess competed in the Health category and placed first overall in a contest. She was among three students from Jefferson County to attend.

4-H AMBASSADOR

Angie Freel, associate department head for the Arkansas 4-H Program, presented the 4-H Ambassador name tag to Burgess during the recent ceremony.

To become an Arkansas 4-H Ambassador, youth must first be named a Teen Star and serve in that role for at least one year and then complete the Ambassador application. Information on members' applications is used to determine whether each qualifies for Ambassador status.

Eligible candidates must also write and present a 500-word 4-H promotional speech and interview in front of a panel of judges on the first day of the annual 4-H Teen Leader Conference held each year in June at the Arkansas 4-H Center at Ferndale. Candidates must display leadership qualities, integrity and outstanding achievement in projects and service activities, as well as a positive attitude and ability to work with others, according to the release.

The Ambassadors' duties are to assist with 4-H promotion at the county and state level. In keeping with those duties, Ambassadors are charged with several statewide 4-H programs such as the Teen Leader Conference, Arkansas Ambassador Workshop, serving as banquet planners or workshop speakers, and representing 4-H at various activities such as fairs, donor events, awards programs, and community and state organizations' annual meetings.

Ambassadors must recertify each year and can serve in this capacity until Dec. 31 of the year they turn 19, according to the release.

To learn more about 4-H Youth Development programming in Jefferson County contact Pia Woods, staff chair and 4-H agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, at (870) 534-1033, via email at pwoods@uada.edu or follow her at facebook.com/UAEXJeffersonCo.