Police: Woman found dead in parking lot of North Little Rock hotel

by Remington Miller | Today at 8:01 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in a hotel parking lot on Saturday night, according to police.

North Little Rock officers responded to a call about a sick or injured person around 9 p.m. at 4100 Glover Lane, the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn. 

A news release from the North Little Rock Police Department states detectives were called to the scene to investigate the death, and the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. 

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim, citing notification of next of kin.

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding this death contact the department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or a detective working on the investigation directly at (501) 975-8771.

