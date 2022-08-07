Pulaski County sees 7 homicides in July, the smallest monthy total since January





Authorities investigated seven deaths as homicides last month in Pulaski County, making July the least-deadly month since January, when an equal number of people were killed.

Little Rock police investigated six of the homicides, while North Little Rock police investigated the seventh. Six of the incidents were shootings, while no cause of death had been released in the last.

Two people were killed on the first day of July.

In Little Rock, police investigated the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Hall, who was shot near the Walmart at 19301 Cantrell Road and died of his wounds at an area hospital, police have said.

Police the next day identified Michael Wilson, 19, of Little Rock as the leading suspect, and he turned himself in at the 12th Street Substation on the evening of July 5.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and was released July 12 on a $500,000 bond, court records show.

Also on July 1, North Little Rock police found the body of Raymond Harris II, 52, lying at a small encampment in the woods near the 4200 block of Smokey Lane.

Harris' name was not released until July 28, after he was identified at the state Crime Laboratory, but no cause of death had been released as of Saturday, with police stating that the detail was important to the ongoing investigation.

No suspect has been named in Harris' death, and no arrest have been made.

In the early morning hours of July 4, Little Rock police responding to a shooting report found the body of Titus Moton, 24, lying in the courtyard of the Big Country Chateau apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.

Police shared images of a person of interest and two days later arrested Jamarion Holmes, 18, who is charged with first-degree murder and was held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail on a $1 million bond, detention records show.

Little Rock officers on the afternoon of July 11 responded to a report of a shooting and found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Daniel Duguid inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of Northwick Court.

Police have yet to publicly identify any suspects in the case.

On July 19, Little Rock police began investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

Initially, officers found DeAndre Jones, 25, fatally shot at the Beacon Hill Apartment Complex at 1801 Reservoir Road, while another victim, 19-year-old Javyn Luckey, was dropped off at Arkansas Children's Hospital and died of his wounds.

Detectives have determined the two deaths happened at the Reservoir Road address, but have yet to publicly identify a suspect or announce any arrests.

Finally, Amos Coleman, 18, of Little Rock was shot July 25 at 2118 Boulevard Ave., where he died of his injuries.

Police have yet to publicly name any suspects in Coleman's death.

Already in August, four people in Pulaski County have died by homicide, although arrests had been made in all of August's homicide cases as of Saturday.

Through Saturday, Little Rock police have investigated the deaths of 49 people as homicides in 45 separate incidents so far in 2022, according to information released by police. Some incidents resulted in the deaths of more than one victim.

Little Rock police have arrested 32 people in connection with 28 separate homicide incidents so far in 2022, with multiple suspects arrested and charged in several of the killings. Two more cases had been cleared by the death of the primary suspect or a ruling that the killing was in self-defense.

North Little Rock police have investigated 11 homicide deaths so far in 2022, with arrests made in six of those investigations.

Pulaski County deputies have so far this year investigated seven deaths as homicides, with arrests in four of those cases.









July homicide deaths in Pulaski County





