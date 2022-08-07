Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 11-15.

LVP TPS Little Rock, LLC., to Airhantaa Reit, LLC., L8, Shackleford Crossing, $5,900,000.

Goff Warehouse, LLC., to Hamilton & Newman-AR, LLC., Pt S/2 SW 12 & Pt N/2 NW 13-1N-12W, $2,900,000.

Spanish Court, LLC., to SJH Spanish Court, LLC., 808 N. Palm St., Little Rock. Ls3-4, Manning's- Pulaski Heights, $1,050,000.

Zachary Lewis; Anna Lewis to Reed M. Thomas; Olivia Thomas, 6524 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village. L14, Cammack Woods, $792,000.

Mike Gueringer; Martha Gueringer; Sherry Brewer; Steve Brewer to CAC Properties, LLC., 10015 Firestone Lane, North Little Rock. Pt E/2 SE 36-3N-13W, $775,000.

Konstantinos Arnaoutakis; Marie M. Mesidor to Phillip G. Anagnost; Miran Rhee Anagnost; The PMA Revocable Living Trust, 14205 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L14 B17, Woodlands Edge, $675,000.

Jo Ann Nagle to Patrick L. Matthews; Anna K. Matthews, 20225 Spillway Road, Roland. Pt NE SW 27-3N-14W, $660,000.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Eric Green; Serena Green, 38 Sagamore Court, Maumelle. L97, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $642,255.

Stephen A. Mette; Stephanie Boggs to Lindsey Jumper, Lot A5 B13, Chenal Valley, $629,000.

Tiffany T. Dunn to Mohammad S. Samarah; Tammy G. Samarah, 1 Marbais Place, Little Rock. L13 B14, Chenal Valley, $600,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc., to Peggy Barnes Gram, 8 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L12 B66, Chenal Valley, $595,000.

John R. Pruitt; James B. Sharp, III to John Warburton; Lorina Michelle Warburton, 105 Falata Circle, Little Rock. Lot D-19 B13, Chenal Valley, $580,000.

Erika Rene Funmaker; Adam Funmaker to Gary L. Kilpatrick; Ruth Lynne Kilpatrick, L13 B77, Chenal Valley, $550,000.

Lindsey Marie Jumper to Christopher Heitzmann; Jenny Heitzmann, 25 Epernay Circle, Little Rock. L11 B72, Chenal Valley, $550,000.

James Raney Cain, II to Benjamin H. Krain; Summer E. Krain, 119 Crystal Court, Little Rock. L27 B14, Midland Hills, $525,000.

Laura Fiser; Richard Fiser (dec'd) to Rick Norman Everswick; Emily Everswick, 23 Kings Arms Road, Little Rock. L1 B46, Pleasant Valley, $520,000.

Patsy Keathley to Droshun Cox, 911 Valley Creek Point, North Little Rock. L94 B5, Valley Creek, $519,000.

Kim R. Theis; Richard Edwin Theis (dec'd) to Michael Charles Moore; Alicia Kay Moore, 159 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L83 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $470,000.

Greg Heslep to Charles Anderson Homes, LLC., Ls3-4, 9, 14-16, 22-24 & 34-36, Knotting Hill Phase I, $468,000.

Gwendolyn Rucker; Gwendolyn Smith to Kyounghyun Kim; Soyoung Kwon, 2 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L1 B68, Chenal Valley, $465,000.

Kerry G. Cone; Caroline W. Cone to Steven Hovater; Kelly Hovater, 135 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L251R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $449,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC., to Sharmin L. Moody; Billy Moody, 1517 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. L6R B214, Original City Of Little Rock, $435,000.

Brooke Bumers; Gordon Low; The Bumpers Low Living Trust to Michael Love, L26 B28, Pleasant Valley, $430,000.

Todd M. Eubanks; Jessica C. Eubanks to Sharon Antoon, L3, Hall View, $430,000.

Lee Anne Eddy to Grant Williams, 315 Rock St., Condo 1706, Little Rock. Unit 1706, River Market Tower HPR, $419,000.

Charles Cummings to Ira Lavarne McFarland; Geralyn Anne McFarland, 1721 W. Justice Road, Cabot. Pt E/2 SE 1-4N-11W, $400,000.

Gissippi II, LLC., to Hat Properties, LLC., 2308 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock. L8 B5, Althiemer; L11 B18, Pfeifer, $400,000.

Peter E. Beland; Margaret E. McMillan to J. Lee Brown; Pmmrda Trust, L4 B1, Oakwood Place, $400,000.

Brandon Scott; Chad Beckham to Darin W. Halijan, 615 Loyola Drive, Little Rock. L935, St Charles, $399,900.

David W. Cossey; Jackie Cossey to Madiha Shadid, 5 Winterfern Cove, Little Rock. L11 B22, Woodlands Edge, $385,000.

Swathi Kovelamudi; Naga Venkata Krishnachand Pothineni to Hani Jamal Alturkmani; Sarah Diane Alshami, 7 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L4 B3, Copper Run Phase I, $385,000.

Joseph D. Schafer to Zachary Maestri, 521 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L1 B23, Pulaski Heights, $375,000.

Rebecca Gail Dalton; Dalton Living Trust to James Harrison Kemp; Ashley Cullum Kemp, 2321 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B4, Clark, $372,000.

Austin G. Lowery; Lynley S. Lowery to Harry B. Brist; Karla Brist, 14810 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock. L15 B2, Kanis Creek, $365,000.

A Tyler Compton to Trident Pools, LLC., 3124 Kavanaugh Blvd., Unit B, Little Rock. Unit B, Kavanaugh Curve Townhome Condominiums HPR, $356,000.

Joshua Pedersen; Heather Pedersen to Nicholas B. Partridge, 1119 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle. L28 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $350,000.

Bernard J. Cozad; Ginger C. Cozad to William H. Weir; Elizabeth Anne Weir, 916 Saint Michael Place, Little Rock. L652, St Charles, $347,000.

Shelby Properties, LLC., to Erika Rene Fubnaker; Adam Martin Funmaker, 11224 Sabine Valley Drive, Little Rock. L10 B26, Pleasant Valley, $345,100.

John James Flooring, LLC.; Renk Property & Design to Rodeo Mom, LLC., 9 Edgehill Cove, Units 9, 10, 11 & 12, Maumelle. Pt NW SW 28-3N-13W (a.k.a: Ls1-4, Edgehill Townhomes Phase II Unrecorded), $345,000.

Perry Fuller; Bethiney Fuller to Robert Rhodes; Aimee Elizabeth Davis-Rhodes, 6 Big Stone Court, Little Rock. L56, Fawnwood, $345,000.

Alexander Hargis; Natalie Hargis to Kristen Coppola; David Williams, 1109 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. L8 B6, Hillcrest, $342,000.

Tina Smith Abel to Deirdre Shead, 11 Lorian Drive, Little Rock. L53, Chenal Ridge Phase II, $334,950.

Brice Hayden; Kristin Hayden to Khadim Dieng; Mame Deguene Khoule, 70 Kings River Road, North Little Rock. L8 B7, Overbrook, $329,900.

Afif Kamal; Tanasia S. Johnson-Kamal to Jeremy Drew Beauchamp; Ashlee Brooke Beauchamp, 3 Norfork Cove, Maumelle. L19, Riverland Heights Single-Family Detached, $315,000.

Amy E. Hubbard; Amy H. Runkel to James L. Hill, Jr., L430, Kingwood Place, $302,500.

Ashton Brock Gandy; Julya Hope Gandy to Kellyhollon, L13, Sturbridge Phase I, $298,000.

William E. McAllister; Sara K. McAllister; McAllister Living Trust to Matthew R. Savage; McKenzie G. Savage, 1610 Northwood Road, North Little Rock. L18 B8, Lakewood, $295,000.

James L. Owens; Thomas Lee, Jr., to Sarah E. Bradbury, 309 Rice St., Little Rock. L14 B11, Capitol View, $295,000.

Dianna L. Dominick; The Dominick Living Trust to Jared L. Howard; Sherry M. Howard, 12 Virginia Court, Scott. Ls56-58, The Willows Phase IV, $285,000.

Vickey L. Clark; Clark Living Trust to Kathryn E. Hester, Tract 39, Whispering Pines Unrecorded, $285,000.

Cynthia K. Miller to Kathryn Louise Robert, 7933 Austin Gardens Court, Sherwood. L18, Austin Gardens, $280,000.

Jared Dorland; Stephanie Dorland to Charla Moore; Jeremy Benard Williams, 601 Sussix Loop, North Little Rock. L69, Village East, $280,000.

Timothy E. Luckenbach; Susan D. Luckenbach to Sharee L. Hilliard, 1214 Commons Drive, Jacksonville. L31, Jamestown, $280,000.

D. Joan Hashbarger; J. M. Crites to Charles M. Boyles, Natalie Jo Boyles, L38R B1, Villages At New Bedford Phase I, $279,000.

Adam D. Deacon; Alexandra Wilson-Deacon to Kari A. Epperson, 23 Chicot Drive, Maumelle. L357, Edgewater Phase II, $278,700.

Madelyn Witkowski; Estate Of Chad E. Witkowski (dec'd) to Anne Elizabeth Pounders, 7424 Windsong Drive, North Little Rock. Pt SE NW & Pt NE NW 12-2N-13W, $275,000.

Lillian N. Hess to Marcia Dunbar; Sean Dunbar, 6518 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village. L15, Cammack Woods, $275,000.

Arlie Cloud; Michael Cloud to David Gregory; Jennie Gregory, L9 B8, Lakewood Northeast, $270,000.

Zachary Greenleaf; Lauren Greenleaf to Levi K. Tucker, 717 Indian Bay Drive, Sherwood. L47, Austin Lakes, $266,300.

Nancy Blari to Elizabeth B. Kemp, 1 Treetops Lane, Apt. 201, Little Rock. Apt A-201, Treetops HPR, $265,000.

Chad Cumming, Foreclosure Commissioner to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, 19233 Kanis Road, Little Rock. L1 Tract 3, John D. Shackleford Acres, $263,216.

James Patrick Malone; Kelsey Frady Malone to Gregory S. Parker; Amy C. Parker, Ls7-8 B36, Park Hill NLR, $262,500.

Carmella D. Fryar to Kendall Ryan Self; Melanie Dawn Self, 1608 Winbourne Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B8, Summerwood, $259,000.

Casey Ray Hutto to The Cooper And Shelby Revocable Trust Agreement, Unit 409, Riviera HPR, $255,000.

Damian Jacob Simpson, Jr.; Kimberly Aileen Simpson to Toni Wicker, 5209 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L32, Jaxon Terrace Phase 13, $251,000.

Margaret Piper; Margaret Ensminger; William Reginald Piper, Jr.; Lisbeth K. Ensminger; Charles Randall Ensminger; Marisa Ensminger; James E. Hathaway, Jr.; to The Clifton Family Limited Liability Limited Partnership, Pt SW SE 4-2N-13W, $250,000.

Tyler Cowart; Megan Cowart to Heather Disarro, 11601 Shady Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L62F, Sandpiper Creek, $250,000.

Aaron D. Dergazarian; Gwendolyn Michelle Dergazarian to Steven Ingle, 7800 Ascension Road, Little Rock. Ls24-25 B3, Westwood, $249,900.

Taylor P. Glaze to Kennedy K. Richard, 10580 Stoneridge Court, Sherwood. L11 B1, Windridge, $245,000.

Lisa Michelle Webber to Clint R. Blackwood; Melvin R. Blackwood, 11706 Shady Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L70, Sandpiper Creek, $245,000.

Ashley E. Greene; Tyler J. Beard to Caitlin M. Daab, 1124 Old Charter Court, Little Rock. L325, Walnut Valley 2nd, $240,000.

James Meyer; Jeanne-Marie Meyer to Kimberly Aleen Patterson Finch, 510 Booker St., Little Rock. L9 B2, Fields, $238,000.

Jacob A. Smith; Brittany L. Smith to Richard Irvin Graham; Claire Jeannean Graham, 10 Foxfire Cove, Jacksonville. L135, Foxwood Phase V, $235,000.

Yard Gnome Properties, LLC., to Trace Laffoon; Sarah Laffoon, 1 Piney Court, Maumelle. L22, Pine Cove, $234,000.

Levi Tucker; Sarah Tucker to Melissa Dawn Davis, 1201 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville. Pt NW 31-4N-10W, $230,000.

Riviera Capital Group, LLC., to MCEF Holdings Partnership Agreement, 900 & 910 W. 16th St., North Little Rock. Ls1-2 B12, Holt Industrial, $230,000.

Robert Lowell Mauldin; Alicia Diane Mauldin to Jerry D. Howard, 109 Tenkiller Drive, Sherwood. L11 B4, Westlake, $225,000.

Henry M. Williams; Shameka A. Williams to Laura Jane Armour, 1712 Troop Court, Jacksonville. L59, Base Meadows Phase IA, $225,000.

Louis Smith; Tamika Smith to James Hope, 5516 Little Elm Lane, North Little Rock. L518, Trammel Estates Phase IV, $224,100.

Lauren Liles; Lauren McLaughlin; Ryan Liles to Mary Ayano Staton; William Todd Staton, 11300 Hickory Hill Road, Little Rock. L194, Sandpiper Phase II, $220,888.

Vernetta Alzeda Reid to Barbara Mauney, 11 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L52, Garden Oaks, $219,000.

Joseph M. Brewer; Cindy A. Brewer to Raven N. Mitchell; Christopher B. Flanigan, 701 Chaucer Cove, Jacksonville. L444, Stonewall Phase IV-D, $212,000.

Kenneth Kariker; Estate Of Carolyn R. Kariker; Joseph B. Kariker (dec'd) to Dhaval Patel, 1701 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood. L20 B4, Kellogg, $210,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Matthew Russo; Stephani Nightengale, 10305 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L8, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $210,000.

Benjamin Blake Martin; Elizabeth Lee Gibson to Vineet Mago, 2120 Pear Orchard Drive, Little Rock. L141, Sandpiper Phase II, $210,000.

Austin Lynn Terr Brookings to Yulanda Riley, 14109 Chesterfield Circle, North Little Rock. L16 B5, Stone Links, $209,000.

Timothy Geiger; Dawn D. Geiger to Ryan T. Perkins, 23 Club Road, Jacksonville. L112, Foxwood Phase V, $209,000.

Jeremiah Russell; Erin Russell to Rebecca Jenkins, 17 Flourite Court, Little Rock. L214, Pleasant View Phase V, $207,000.

Stuart Burke to Luke E. Matt, 12605 Timber Hill Drive, Little Rock. L19 B1, Timber Ridge, $205,000.

Paul Edward Weeks; Alice A. Weeks to Edward S. Glidewell; Melinda D. Glidewell, 1200 W. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Pt NE SW 1-2N-12W, $205,000.

John Riley Perkins; Andrea Sarah Perkins to Victor Ventrano; Sarah Buck, 4 Desoto Forest Cove, Little Rock. Lot C, Pleasant Forest II, $205,000.

Jacob H. Jones to Robert Anderson; Deborah Anderson, 3309 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock. Ls17-18 B34, Park Hill NLR, $205,000.

William Burton Games, Jr.; Daniel Kenneth Games to Ronaldl J. Scaife; Kathy H. Scaife, L7 B1, Lakewood Valley, $204,000.

Wayne A. Hammersley, Jr., to Tabitha Lonix; Travis Lonix, 809 Hapsburg St., Jacksonville. L46, Heraldry Manor Phase IV, $203,000.

Caitlyn Nicole Allbritton to Eduardo Santibanez, 14 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock. L37, Wisteria, $201,000.

Trayson Middleton; Ana Norman to Joanna Gonzales, 35 Brookway Lane, Sherwood. Ls60-61, Kellog Lake Estates Phase III, $195,900.

Chance Long; Michaela Long; CBL Properties, LLC., to Ricki R. Murray, 4803 Old Tom Box Road, Jacksonville. Pt SE NE 3-3N-11W, $192,000.

Misty J. Plyler to Steven F. Cornwell; Sheri K. Cornwell; Melissa K. Cornwell, L63, Point West 3rd Phase 2B, $189,900.

David W. Walsh; Lori A. Walsh to Andrew Reed Walsh, 4304 Stoneview Court, Little Rock. L67, Longlea Manor, $185,000.

Memphis CashFlow, GP., to Steven Michael Sexton; Karen Elizabeth Sexton, 4601 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L62 B64, Park Hill NLR, $184,900.

Rudy D. Stevenson; Imani Stevenson to Dorothy Dickinson, 3525 Sussex Circle, Little Rock. L213, Kensington Place, $183,500.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC., to BJR Group, Inc., 9 Brook Forest Court, Little Rock. L93, Sandpiper Creek, $183,000.

Georgia Irene Cross to Pete Parks; Viraj Shailesh Vora, Irrevocable Trust Number One, Apt. 402, Andover Square HPR, $182,500.

Kara Jacks to BJW Legacy, LLC., L19, Northwood, $181,500.

Bradley Patrick Wilkinson to Hannah Young, 63 Pin Oak Loop, Maumelle. L93, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of Phase II, $180,000.

Tuscany Grove Realty, LLC., to Montrice T. Johnson, 5301 Sycamore St., North Little Rock. L24, Crosswinds, $180,000.

Rembrandt Holdings, LLC., to CJM Family Investments, LLC., L10 B69, Lakewood, $179,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Valyncia Allen, 9807 Regent Circle, Little Rock. L90, Kensington Place, $178,500.

Korte & Wood Construction, Inc., to Thomas Cox; Arlene Cox, Tract 3, Copper Creek, $175,000.

Hazel M. Sanders to Brianna Lashay Austin; Hary Lee Austin, Jr., 1404 Chervic Circle, North Little Rock. L186, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $172,000.

Amanda B. Hunt; Amanda Brummett to Gloria G. Gibson, Apt. 1004, Andover Square HPR Phase II, $171,000.

Mark E. Abernathy; Lyne Abernathy to Eliana Murillo, 212 Goshen Ave., North Little Rock. Ls27-28 B1, Park Hill NLR, $170,000.

Sharon Kay Morgan to Michael L. Orman; Valerie A. Orman, 816 Cedar Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L12 B6, Cedar Ridge, $170,000.

Paul P. Stiedle; Paul And Geri Stiedle Charitable Trust to William F. Robertson; William C. Robertson; Juliette Renee Mantooth, 5108 Manor Ave., Little Rock. L15 B4, Westwood, $167,000.

Brooke Martin to REI Nation, LLC., L11 B2, Cherry Creek, $166,800.

Reda D. Underwood to Riley Lyman; Riley S. Pierce, 2506 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. L4 B55, Cherry And Cox, $165,000.

David D. Johnson to Cambridge Real Estate Venture, LLC., L402, Cambridge Place HPR, $165,000.

Landon Murry to Star Capital Holdings, LLC., 7206 Indiana Ave., Little Rock. L23 B3, Riffel And Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $162,500.

Robert L. Cable to Razorcut Services, LLC., L16, WW Rightsell's Acreage, $160,000.

Jarod L. Hart to Kevin Lane, 12706 Bertha Road, Little Rock. Ls22-23, Rolling Meadows, $160,000.

Kenneth Renfro to Aaron Matthew Gilkey, 3019 General Samuels Road, Jacksonville. L73, Woodland Hills Phase II, $156,000.

John D. Foy, IV to REI Nation, LLC., L11, Austin Lakes, $155,000.

Katherine N. Martinez; Frank Martinez to David Robert Murry, Jr., 109 N. Devon Ave., Sherwood. L5 B3, Country Club Park, $155,000.

Nadja Vawryk Button to Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings, LLC., L399, Colony West 5th, $153,000.

Esmaeil Adineh-Kharat; Janet Adineh-Kharat to Matthew Preston Wolven, 3408 Mary St., Jacksonville. L40, Woodland Hills Phase IV, $153,000.

Korte & Wood Construction, Inc., to Thomas Richardson; Jo Ann Richardson, L2, Copperhead, $152,000.

Jill Curran; Geoffrey Curran to Aladdin Indo-Pak Cuisine, LLC., 6 & 8 Cynthia Circle, Little Rock. L7, Bushman Manor, $150,500.

Deborah W. Penny to Brianna Nicole Turner, 7209 Apache Road, Little Rock. L135, Briarwood, $150,500.

Gissippi I, LLC., to Hat Properties, LLC., 4403 Kenyon Drive, Little Rock. L2 B13, Hillcrest, $150,000.