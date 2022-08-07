School news featuring Alabama, Iowa and Missouri State students

Omicron Delta Kappa

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 320 new initiates from 15 universities during May 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Among this year's initiates were five students from Harding University in WHERE:

Charles VanOrder of Berryville;

Luke Ziegler of Fort Smith;

Briana McSpadden of Bentonville;

Savannah Burks of Fort Smith; and

Zoie Dean of Greenwood.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Va., on Dec. 3, 1914.

__

Alabama

A total of 11,224 students enrolled during the spring semester of 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0.

The Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. Local students listed included:

Andrea Kugler of Bella Vista; Madison Goodman of Bentonville; Nicholas Herlevic of Bentonville; Margaret Joyce of Bentonville; Harrison Kitson of Bentonville; Sophia Scott of Bentonville; Elizabeth McAlindon of Centerton; Mary Graves of Fayetteville; James Hall of Fayetteville.

Anna Herndon of Fayetteville; Kateri Smith of Fayetteville; Kathryn Brinkley of Rogers; Ellie Doyle of Rogers; Audrey Hales of Rogers; Faith Davis of Springdale; and Kaleb Kovitch of Van Buren.

The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university located in Tuscaloosa.

__

Iowa

This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students earned degrees. Among them were:

Jamie Chrisp of Bentonville, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Human Physiology;

Jessica DeYoung of Lamar, Graduate College, Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry;

Carl Frazier-Sparks of Centerton, Graduate Management Programs, Master of Business Administration;

Taylor Hedrick of Omaha, Graduate College, Certificate in Book Studies/Book Arts and Technologies.

Located in Iowa City, the University of Iowa offers more than 200 areas of study.

__

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 4,700 students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List, including:

Madison Beecher of Rogers; Megan Berg of Rogers; Brooke Berger of Bella Vista; Hannah Collins of Bentonville; Molly Del Rossi of Bella Vista; Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge; Alexander Estrada of Bentonville; Jessica Fortner of Garfield; Jayna Glynn of Bentonville; Tana Graser of Rogers; Kaitlyn Johns of Centerton.

Samantha McCoin of Bella Vista; Virginia McCorkle of Bella Vista; Morgan McDougal of Rogers; Ethan Murgatroyd of Centerton; Meredith Park of Bentonville; Emma Russell of Gravette; Brittany Secrest of Bentonville; Joshua Slocum of Rogers; Abbey Smith of Springdale; Kathryn Taylor of Rogers; Lydia Thomas of Bentonville.

Harlie Anderson of Harrison; Julie Jasper of Harrison; James Stith of Harrison; Hunter Adams of Eureka Springs; Chloe Watkins of Compton; Kayla Curry of Fort Smith; Kennedy Ryan of Fort Smith; Caleb Alexander of Springdale; Trey Davis of Springdale; Lily DeSpain of Springdale; Mary Houston of Fayetteville; Gabrielle Lunn of Fayetteville.

Daisy McDonald of Springdale; Hailey Rissinger of Fayetteville; Wendy Torres of Springdale; Mary Harris of Fayetteville; McKenzie Vaughan of Bella Vista; and Lauryn Zeeck of Rogers.

Located in Springfield, Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

__

Coastal Carolina

More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. This semester's honored students included:

Mason Griffin, a Communication major from Rogers; and

Tyler Johnson, a Recreation and Sport Management major from Bentonville.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

__

Central Methodist

More than 500 Central Methodist University students earned degrees this spring, with graduates from the Fayette, Mo., and statewide campuses, as well as online, walking across the commencement stage in May.

Among the graduates were:

Madison Michelle Crook, Siloam Springs, Bachelor of Science/Psychology;

Craig Patrick Spears, Rogers, Bachelor of Health Sciences/Health Sciences; and

Bethany Leigh Stewart, Springdale, Bachelor of Science/Child Development (Cum Laude).

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette and through extension sites and online.

__

Nebraska at Lincoln

More than 6,200 University of Nebraska in Lincoln students were named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those honored were:

Fayetteville: Trinity Olivia Thompson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, environmental studies.

Fort Smith: Carly Marie Jahn, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.

Lowell: Valerie Gust, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, dance.

Rogers: Seth William Ellsworth, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Business Administration.

__

Maryland

Boone S. Beatty of Lavaca earned a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in Information Systems Management from University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.

Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

__

