Smyly ends home struggles with 7 shutout innings

CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly tossed shutout ball into the seventh inning for his first win at Wrigley Field for the Cubs, leading Chicago past the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday.

P.J. Higgins homered and singled, and Nico Hoerner added three hits and an RBI to help the Cubs defeat Miami for a second consecutive day after losing five in a row.

Ian Happ had two hits and scored a run and Willson Contreras had an RBI single.

"That was a really nice pitching performance," Cubs Manager David Ross said. "It looked like [Smyly] was pitching different today, a lot of stuff away. I thought he used both sides of the plate real well and did a real nice job."

Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) finally prevailed at home in his sixth start this season at Wrigley after signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March that includes incentive pay and an option for 2023.

"We're in August and its the first win at home, so I realized that and it's awesome to get a win here," said Smyly (4-6). "Obviously we're not having the best season, pretty behind in the standings, but you go out there every game and every fan is cheering for you. It's a packed house and the energy is better than anywhere."

The 33-year-old lefty allowed 5 hits, struck out 4 and walked none before being replaced by Mark Leiter Jr. with two outs in the seventh.

DODGERS 8, PADRES 3 Max Muncy and Will Smith each homered and drove in three runs as Los Angeles defeated San Diego.

METS 8-6, BRAVES 5-2 Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and New York beat Atlanta to complete a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBI as New York took the opener, and the Mets stretched their NL East lead to 51/2 games.

PHILLIES 11, NATIONALS 5 Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third consecutive game -- the first Philadelphia player to do it since at least 1900 -- in a rout of Washington.

REDS 7, BREWERS 5 Jose Barrero hit his first two major league home runs and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee, dropping the Brewers into second place in the NL Central.

ROCKIES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth, Antonio Senzatela threw seven quality innings and Colorado rallied to beat Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 4, ASTROS 1 Cal Quantrill tossed six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting Cleveland to a victory over AL West-leading Houston.

MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1 Ty France hit a two-run home run in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and Seattle beat Los Angeles to open a doubleheader.

RANGERS 8, WHITE SOX 0 Dane Dunning allowed one hit in seven dominant innings against his former team for his first win since April, and Adolis Garcia drove in five runs as Texas shut out Chicago.

ROYALS 5, RED SOX 4 Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving Kansas City a win over Boston.

TIGERS 9, RAYS 1 Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as Detroit ended a three-game skid with a win over All-Star Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay.

TWINS 7, BLUE JAYS 3 Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBI and Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota in a victory over Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 1, YANKEES 0 Jordan Montgomery blanked his old teammates over five innings and Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run as St. Louis handed New York its season-high fourth consecutive loss.

GIANTS 7, ATHLETICS 3 LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, Joey Bart also connected, and San Francisco beat Oakland.

ORIOLES 6, PIRATES 3 Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Baltimore won its fifth consecutive game by beating Pittsburgh.

The Chicago Cubs celebrate the team's 4-0 win over the Miami Marlins after a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Miami Marlins' Peyton Burdick, right, breaks up the double play after Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel forced Burdick out at second during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) pulls starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, center, after Lopez gave up a home run to Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins, left, tags out Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas at home during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

