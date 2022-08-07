Wax myrtle, ironweed and phlox





Wax myrtle – Myrica cerifera (previously Morella cerifera) is a native evergreen tree that is winter hardy through most of Arkansas but may get nipped in the northern tier or if temperatures drop into the single digits. In the wild it is found in pine or upland woods.





It will take morning sun and afternoon shade, but does best with some protection from the afternoon sun. The berries on this plant produce a waxy coating that at one time was used to make candles.





The fruits are eaten by many birds. Typically forms a sprawling multi-stemmed large shrub, but in time can grow into a small tree.

Ironweed – Vernonia lettermannii ‘Iron Butterfly’ –





narrow leafed or thread leaf ironweed is another Arkansas native.





Growing two to three feet tall and wide, it has purple blooms from late July through September in full sun. It is a butterfly and bee magnet. Named after Missouri botanist George Letterman, it is a drought tolerant, carefree perennial.

Phlox paniculata ‘Jeana’





is a native garden phlox that was discovered in Nashville, Tennessee. The flower clusters are large, but individual blooms are much smaller than most garden phlox.





The flowers are densely packed, and fragrant. It blooms from mid-summer through fall. It will do best in full sun to partial shade. Jeana is supposed to have excellent resistance to powdery mildew.