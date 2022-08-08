Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients falls to three-week low

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday amid further signs the spread of the virus was slowing.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by one, to 11,764.

Declining for the fifth day in a row, the number hospitalized fell by 24, to 369, the smallest number since July 13.

It was the first time the number had dropped below the recent low of 386 that it reached early last week before it briefly began climbing again.

The state's count of cases rose by 441, which was smaller by 45 than the increase on Sunday and by 141 than the one the previous Monday.

After rising a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 962, its lowest level since the week ending July 5.

Dropping for the second straight day, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Monday by 979, to 12,575, as recoveries outpaced new infections.



It was the first time the active case total had been below 13,000 since July 6.



After growing the previous four days, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Monday by five, to 64.



The number who were on ventilators, which didn't change Sunday, fell by one, to 16.