Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
July 28
Matthew Allen Gaglierdi, 55, and Teresa Lynn Jones, 49, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Jeffery Lee Horton, 45, Bentonville, and Brandy Dawn McMahan, 41, Siloam Springs
William Farris Jones, 44, and Alicia Dawn Lyon, 37, both of Rogers
Albert Logan Kirk, 38, Colcord, Okla., and Patricia Ann Summerfield, 42, Farmington
Austin Taylor Roath, 25, Bella Vista, and Katelynn Rose Hagenburger, 24, Rogers
Roberto Tartarini Cisneros, 41, and Anali Antonia Ortiz Mendoza, 38, both of Bentonville
Jared Lee Wiggins, 45, and Angela Kay Morton, 47, both of Colcord, Okla.
July 29
Cody Paul Astle, 35, and Chandi Marie Pursley, 28, both of Seligman, Mo.
Wesley Adam Brown, 49, and Brittany Jean Tole, 40, both of Bentonville
Jason Allen Conner, 39, and Kiley Rae Moser, 30, both of Rogers
Taylor Matthew Crockett, 22, and Grace Anne Yager, 23, both of Rogers
Lisa Marie Evans, 45, and Lia Margarita Uribe, 51, both of Fayetteville
Esteban Andres Fuentes, 56, and Summer Magic Willhite, 48, both of Bentonville
Brody Haskell Funk, 26, and Kaci Nicole Starkey, 23, both of Gentry
Morgan Timothy Holt, 24, and Alix Olivia Grace Perkins, 24, both of Rogers
Tanner James Movick, 22, Joplin, Mo., and Kristin Grace Yeage, 21, Gravette
Michael Shane Nichols, 52, and David Harold Neels, 59, both of Rogers
Bernardo G. Padilla Gonzalez, 32, and Julia Avila Andrade, 37, both of Centerton
Donald William Thomas Sutton II, 32, and Brooke Catherine Bierhaus, 29, both of Rogers
Jonathan Dewayne Todd, 33, and Kelly Renee Runions, 36, both of Gravette
Aug. 1
Larazo Enrique Cardenas-Martinez, 58, Bella Vista, and Veronica Cano-Meza, 49, Rogers
Thomas Elliott Frazier, 25, Centerton, and Maggie Beth George, 24, Greenwood
Audric Jade Goforth, 22, and Jilian Alexis Sharpe, 19, both of Rogers
Joao Pedro Guimaraes Cavallet, 26, and Julianna Elise Marie Martorella, 25, both of Bentonville
Montae Elijah Rolando Hernandez, 26, and Chandler Nicole Moss, 24, both of Bentonville
Matthew Garrett McClain, 30, and Tasha Ann Benz, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Adrian De La Cruz Mireles, 37, and Elizabeth Bermejo Moreno, 33, both of Rogers
Mary Beth Moore, 65, and Debbie Darlene Prince, 65, both of Bella Vista
Calixto Byron Pozo Jones, 42, and Sarah Diann Whitsett, 40, both of Bella Vista
Andres Requenes Mora, 41, and Claudia Rosibel Lopez, 36, both of Rogers
Ryan Dee Stanger, 23, Fayetteville, and Lauren Makenna West, 21, Rogers
Trae Allen Wilkins, 28, and Hannah Gabrielle Bond, 26, both of Gentry
Aug. 2
Jorge Gomez, 57, Oklahoma City, and Guadalupe Lara, 54, Tulsa, Okla.
Charles Kitchens, 51, and Heather Fowler, 53, both of Centerton
Joshua Richard Laskowski, 36, and Ana Maria Salinas, 39, both of Centerton
Marcus Bryan Monk, 36, and Jhasmin Lajune Bowen, 29, both of Bowling Green, Ky.
Shane Mikael Olson, 30, and Laura Heidi Brown, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Kyle Detlef Schoeppler, 38, and Jaimie Lynne Denton, 41, both of Rogers
Darin Duane Schroeder, 53, and Edith Saavedra Garcia, 49, both of Colcord, Okla.
Thomas Joseph Stallbaumer, 30, and Zoe Rose Barton, 26, both of Rogers
Elmer Eugene Way Jr., 45, and Melissa Renea Clark, 41, both of Drumright, Okla.
Aug. 3
Mason Cole Edwards, 23, Grandview, Mo., and Talia Joy Rusten, 24, Leawood, Kan.
Daniel Lee Gilcrist, 47, Bella Vista, and Jacquelynn Lois Drewery, 37, Pea Ridge
Eric Alfredo Gonzalez, 21, and Paige Elyse McDougal, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Roberto Reyes, 51, Rogers, and Gladis Maricela Vega, 35, Springdale
Michael Wiley Wallace, 38, and Christina Petra Thompson, 33, both of Centerton