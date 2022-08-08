Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
July 25
10 Box
103 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Chopped ham at 51 degrees in walk-in cooler on north side of butcher area.
Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a certified food protection manager. There is no thermometer on the shelves of walk-in cooler to monitor ambient temperature of items stored nearby. Walk-in cooler on the north side of butcher area is not working to keep cold food items at an internal temperature of 41 degrees or below. Ice buildup in front of freezer containing pizzas. Ice buildup on compressor closest to door in dairy walk-in cooler.
Chang Chinese Food
201 Second Ave. S.W., Gravette
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No sanitizer for the dishes on the food truck. Lemon at 45 degrees in refrigerator.
Checos Tacos
203 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell
Critical violations: Prepared foods in refrigerators are not date marked.
Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.
F.R.E.S.H. Dhabiha Halal Market
2505C S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Boxes of food and drinks stored directly on floor.
Noncritical violations: No quat test strips. No certified food safety manager.
Harps Food Store Deli-Bakery
200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Chicken at 116 degrees and mashed potatoes at 109 degrees in the hot hold case. Olive loaf sell by date was 7-15-2022 and ham sell by date was 7-23 and 24, 2022 in the deli display case.
Mazzio's Pizza
906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Employee handled dirty dishes and just sprayed hands off with water prior to handling clean dishes. Marinara in hot holding is at 123 degrees. The top very right side of sandwich prep table is not holding the marinara at 41 degrees. Other foods in the same table are at the correct temperature. Foods checked on the salad bar were not at 41 degrees or below. Items were colder on the bottom of the crock but warmer toward the top. Top right side of the pizza prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Keep the lid closed when not in use. Beans in the small door under pizza prep table are at 43 degrees. Maintain at 41 degrees or below. Not all foods date marked as needed in either prep table or salad cooler. Repeat violation. Spray bottle of blue liquid not identified as needed.
Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. New manager has 90 days to comply. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Bowl of salad lettuce and crock of cottage cheese not covered in the salad cooler. Food debris on the interior of the sandwich prep table and in the pizza prep table. Floor under the pizza prep table and area is visibly dirty. Clean under the prep tables daily. Repeat violation. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Hole in the wall by the dough sheeter table. Repeat violation. Ceiling tiles next to the exhaust hood are peeling. Area is close to the food assembly area. Permit is not posted in customer view.
McDonald's
503 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell
Critical violations: No hand towels at hand washing sink in food prep area. Gravy in refrigerator at 50 degrees and cheese in refrigerator at 45 degrees. Breakfast burritos in walk-in cooler with use by date of 7/24/2022.
Noncritical violations: None
Sonic
2502 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Sanitizer wipe buckets held on floor of prep area. Ceiling tile behind fry freezer damaged.
The Buttered Biscuit
1403 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville
Critical violations: Employee compressed trash can with gloves and changed gloves without washing hands. Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine.
Noncritical violations: None
The Lion Stop
601 First Ave. S.W., Gravette
Critical violations: Chicken fingers 127 degrees and potato wedges at 131 degrees in the hot box. Chicken salad wrap at 48 degrees in the small glass refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: None
July 26
7 Brew Coffee
4100 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No proof of food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Fans in walk-in cooler have dust accumulation.
Arkanseoul Korean Food Company
1335 S. Main St., Suite 1, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Unlabeled bottle of sanitizer by grill area. Rice scoop stored in container of water at 79 degrees.
Dairy Queen
1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Water at the handwashing sink in the kitchen was 84 degrees. Cheese in grill prep table was 50 degrees.
Domino's
2840 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No test strips to match the ware washing machine sanitizer. Posted permit expired on March 31, 2022.
India Plaza
1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville
Critical violations: Box of garlic stored on floor.
Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips. Back storage/meat cutting room has unused equipment and a broken table.
Iron Horse Coffee Company
220 S. First St., Rogers
Critical violations: No handwash signage present at kitchen handsink or restroom hand sinks.
Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Canned beverage being stored in ice machine. Ice scoop being stored in ice machine with handle in contact with ice. Permit expired.
Ramen Nara
301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Rice paddle stored in water at ambient room temperature.
Subway
4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista
Critical violations: Egg patties at 51 degrees and green peppers at 53 degrees in the refrigerator.
July 27
Dollar General Store
197 Arkansas 59 South, Sulphur Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired Oct. 31, 2021.
Grumpy's Coffee
112 First Ave. N.E., Gravette
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. To-go cups and containers stored in packages on the floor.
Lin's Garden Chinese
2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Accumulation of dust on refrigeration fans. Accumulation of orange and black growth on plastic chute of ice machine in kitchen. Dust and grime buildup on walls and ceiling of walk-in refrigeration units.
McDonald's
2601 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers
Critical violations: Dish machine sanitizer solution measuring below 50 ppm.
Noncritical violations: None
My Other Mother Child Care Center
218 N. 14th St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No temperature measuring device for heat sanitizing dish machine.
Subway
213 W. Central, Suite 10, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The cold water handle on the kitchen sink is not working properly.
Subway
901 S.W. First St., Suite D, Gravette
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. No quat test strips were available.
Twisted Mix
18046 Ridge Road, Gravette
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.
Whataburger
4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers
Critical violations: No hand towels provided at handwashing sink in food prep area. Food container in handwashing sink near dish washing area. Avocado and sliced tomatoes being held at 53 degrees in cold hold unit.
Noncritical violations: None
Wing Stop
231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Top shelves for food contact surfaces have an accumulation of dust. Floors in corners have an accumulation of food residue and dirt. Leak at three-compartment sink faucet.
July 28
7 Brew Coffee
2500 E. Central Ave., Bentonville
Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: No test strips available.
Arkansas Early Learning
1902 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/2022.
Cannonball Cafe
311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Facility lacks thermometers in several refrigerators. Roaches and dead roaches in the kitchen. Several openings in the screening around the smoker. The openings are providing access for flies. The floors in the kitchen and dish room have an accumulation of food debris, dust and grease. In addition, the area around the smoker has a buildup of grease.
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
509 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Black growth on soda nozzles.
Lil Hawks Children's Academy
912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No paper towels at kitchen hand sink. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.
Marco's Pizza
1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers
Critical violations: Italian sausage and steak containers beneath prep table not date marked.
Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired July 2021.
Shipley Donuts
2119 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers
Critical violations: Aerosol spray can of ant and roach killer on top of the ice machine. Boric acid powder for ant and roaches is near three-compartment sink.
Noncritical violations: None
Suvidha Indian Groceries
1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville
Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above cheese. Plastic trays and containers are stored facing up on meat cutting table.
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Ceiling is high, with exposed pipes and HVAC material. Permit expired 9/30/2021.
White Oak Station
139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Hot dogs at 46 degrees in the small black refrigerator and cut watermelon at 45 degrees in the cold hold display.
Noncritical violations: No documentation of the certified food protection manager. Small black refrigerator lacks a refrigerator thermometer.
July 29
7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee
2101 S. 52nd St., Rogers
Critical violations: Squeeze bottles of flavorings and syrups not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Boxes of muffin tops in walk-in cooler being stored on the floor.
ABC Happy Kids Learning Center
301 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
Critical violations: Chlorine in spray bottle used for food contact surfaces was over 200 ppm chlorine. Two unlabeled spray bottles hanging over three-compartment sink.
Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or a maximum registering thermometer available to check dish machine. No chlorine test strips for sanitizer. Underneath three-compartment sink/dish machine there is buildup of food residue and grime.
Bawarchi Biryani
3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville
Critical violations: Chlorine in dish machine at 25 ppm on chlorine test strip.
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Scoops stored in food containers with no handle. Spice containers are being refilled with other spices and reused. Walls and outside of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grime.
Fox Trail Distillery
2121 S. Bellview Road, Rogers
Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at designated handwashing sink behind bar. No hand towels available at designated handwashing sink behind bar. Dish cleanser not labeled with common name of substance.
Noncritical violations: None
Mustard Seed Daycare
3701 S.W. H St., Bentonville
Critical violations: Mac and cheese with no date marking in refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: Permit expired 3/2022.
Ozark Guidance Center
2205 Phyllis St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.
Red Barn Donuts
447 W. Hudson Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No permit posted.
Shogun
3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Small black accumulation of growth.
Tropical Market
2810 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Permit expired 08/31/21.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
July 25 -- Harps Food Store, 200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette; Pho Thanh Restaurant, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
July 26 -- Children's Hour, 2501 S.W. D St., Bentonville; El Italiano, 405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Longhorn Steakhouse, 2206 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Wesner's Grill, 117 W. Chestnut St., Rogers
July 27 -- Casey's General Store, 1531 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Chick-Fil-A , 2601 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Kindergrove Preschool, 696 S. 28th St., Rogers
July 28 -- Bizzy B's Bakery, 1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 101, Bentonville; Dunkin' Donuts, 2309 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Rick's Bakery, Inc., 4600 W. Rozell St., Rogers; Wright's Barbecue, 5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers
July 29 -- Bentonville Taco & Tamale, 101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Ivan's Old Time Meat Shop, 2101 N. Second St., Rogers; Loves Donuts, 106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell