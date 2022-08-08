Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 25

10 Box

103 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Chopped ham at 51 degrees in walk-in cooler on north side of butcher area.

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a certified food protection manager. There is no thermometer on the shelves of walk-in cooler to monitor ambient temperature of items stored nearby. Walk-in cooler on the north side of butcher area is not working to keep cold food items at an internal temperature of 41 degrees or below. Ice buildup in front of freezer containing pizzas. Ice buildup on compressor closest to door in dairy walk-in cooler.

Chang Chinese Food

201 Second Ave. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No sanitizer for the dishes on the food truck. Lemon at 45 degrees in refrigerator.

Checos Tacos

203 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Prepared foods in refrigerators are not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

F.R.E.S.H. Dhabiha Halal Market

2505C S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Boxes of food and drinks stored directly on floor.

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips. No certified food safety manager.

Harps Food Store Deli-Bakery

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chicken at 116 degrees and mashed potatoes at 109 degrees in the hot hold case. Olive loaf sell by date was 7-15-2022 and ham sell by date was 7-23 and 24, 2022 in the deli display case.

Mazzio's Pizza

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled dirty dishes and just sprayed hands off with water prior to handling clean dishes. Marinara in hot holding is at 123 degrees. The top very right side of sandwich prep table is not holding the marinara at 41 degrees. Other foods in the same table are at the correct temperature. Foods checked on the salad bar were not at 41 degrees or below. Items were colder on the bottom of the crock but warmer toward the top. Top right side of the pizza prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Keep the lid closed when not in use. Beans in the small door under pizza prep table are at 43 degrees. Maintain at 41 degrees or below. Not all foods date marked as needed in either prep table or salad cooler. Repeat violation. Spray bottle of blue liquid not identified as needed.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. New manager has 90 days to comply. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Bowl of salad lettuce and crock of cottage cheese not covered in the salad cooler. Food debris on the interior of the sandwich prep table and in the pizza prep table. Floor under the pizza prep table and area is visibly dirty. Clean under the prep tables daily. Repeat violation. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Hole in the wall by the dough sheeter table. Repeat violation. Ceiling tiles next to the exhaust hood are peeling. Area is close to the food assembly area. Permit is not posted in customer view.

McDonald's

503 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: No hand towels at hand washing sink in food prep area. Gravy in refrigerator at 50 degrees and cheese in refrigerator at 45 degrees. Breakfast burritos in walk-in cooler with use by date of 7/24/2022.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

2502 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer wipe buckets held on floor of prep area. Ceiling tile behind fry freezer damaged.

The Buttered Biscuit

1403 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee compressed trash can with gloves and changed gloves without washing hands. Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

The Lion Stop

601 First Ave. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: Chicken fingers 127 degrees and potato wedges at 131 degrees in the hot box. Chicken salad wrap at 48 degrees in the small glass refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

July 26

7 Brew Coffee

4100 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Fans in walk-in cooler have dust accumulation.

Arkanseoul Korean Food Company

1335 S. Main St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unlabeled bottle of sanitizer by grill area. Rice scoop stored in container of water at 79 degrees.

Dairy Queen

1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Water at the handwashing sink in the kitchen was 84 degrees. Cheese in grill prep table was 50 degrees.

Domino's

2840 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips to match the ware washing machine sanitizer. Posted permit expired on March 31, 2022.

India Plaza

1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Box of garlic stored on floor.

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips. Back storage/meat cutting room has unused equipment and a broken table.

Iron Horse Coffee Company

220 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No handwash signage present at kitchen handsink or restroom hand sinks.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Canned beverage being stored in ice machine. Ice scoop being stored in ice machine with handle in contact with ice. Permit expired.

Ramen Nara

301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice paddle stored in water at ambient room temperature.

Subway

4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Egg patties at 51 degrees and green peppers at 53 degrees in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No sanitizer for the dishes on the food truck. Lemon at 45 degrees in refrigerator.

July 27

Dollar General Store

197 Arkansas 59 South, Sulphur Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired Oct. 31, 2021.

Grumpy's Coffee

112 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. To-go cups and containers stored in packages on the floor.

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of dust on refrigeration fans. Accumulation of orange and black growth on plastic chute of ice machine in kitchen. Dust and grime buildup on walls and ceiling of walk-in refrigeration units.

McDonald's

2601 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Dish machine sanitizer solution measuring below 50 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

My Other Mother Child Care Center

218 N. 14th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No temperature measuring device for heat sanitizing dish machine.

Subway

213 W. Central, Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The cold water handle on the kitchen sink is not working properly.

Subway

901 S.W. First St., Suite D, Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. No quat test strips were available.

Twisted Mix

18046 Ridge Road, Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Whataburger

4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels provided at handwashing sink in food prep area. Food container in handwashing sink near dish washing area. Avocado and sliced tomatoes being held at 53 degrees in cold hold unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Wing Stop

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Top shelves for food contact surfaces have an accumulation of dust. Floors in corners have an accumulation of food residue and dirt. Leak at three-compartment sink faucet.

July 28

7 Brew Coffee

2500 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

Arkansas Early Learning

1902 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Facility lacks thermometers in several refrigerators. Roaches and dead roaches in the kitchen. Several openings in the screening around the smoker. The openings are providing access for flies. The floors in the kitchen and dish room have an accumulation of food debris, dust and grease. In addition, the area around the smoker has a buildup of grease.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

509 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Black growth on soda nozzles.

Lil Hawks Children's Academy

912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at kitchen hand sink. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

Marco's Pizza

1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers

Critical violations: Italian sausage and steak containers beneath prep table not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired July 2021.

Shipley Donuts

2119 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: Aerosol spray can of ant and roach killer on top of the ice machine. Boric acid powder for ant and roaches is near three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Suvidha Indian Groceries

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above cheese. Plastic trays and containers are stored facing up on meat cutting table.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Ceiling is high, with exposed pipes and HVAC material. Permit expired 9/30/2021.

White Oak Station

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Hot dogs at 46 degrees in the small black refrigerator and cut watermelon at 45 degrees in the cold hold display.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of the certified food protection manager. Small black refrigerator lacks a refrigerator thermometer.

July 29

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee

2101 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: Squeeze bottles of flavorings and syrups not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Boxes of muffin tops in walk-in cooler being stored on the floor.

ABC Happy Kids Learning Center

301 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Chlorine in spray bottle used for food contact surfaces was over 200 ppm chlorine. Two unlabeled spray bottles hanging over three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or a maximum registering thermometer available to check dish machine. No chlorine test strips for sanitizer. Underneath three-compartment sink/dish machine there is buildup of food residue and grime.

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chlorine in dish machine at 25 ppm on chlorine test strip.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Scoops stored in food containers with no handle. Spice containers are being refilled with other spices and reused. Walls and outside of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grime.

Fox Trail Distillery

2121 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at designated handwashing sink behind bar. No hand towels available at designated handwashing sink behind bar. Dish cleanser not labeled with common name of substance.

Noncritical violations: None

Mustard Seed Daycare

3701 S.W. H St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Mac and cheese with no date marking in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 3/2022.

Ozark Guidance Center

2205 Phyllis St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Red Barn Donuts

447 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No permit posted.

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small black accumulation of growth.

Tropical Market

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 08/31/21.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 25 -- Harps Food Store, 200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette; Pho Thanh Restaurant, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

July 26 -- Children's Hour, 2501 S.W. D St., Bentonville; El Italiano, 405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Longhorn Steakhouse, 2206 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Wesner's Grill, 117 W. Chestnut St., Rogers

July 27 -- Casey's General Store, 1531 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Chick-Fil-A , 2601 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Kindergrove Preschool, 696 S. 28th St., Rogers

July 28 -- Bizzy B's Bakery, 1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 101, Bentonville; Dunkin' Donuts, 2309 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Rick's Bakery, Inc., 4600 W. Rozell St., Rogers; Wright's Barbecue, 5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

July 29 -- Bentonville Taco & Tamale, 101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Ivan's Old Time Meat Shop, 2101 N. Second St., Rogers; Loves Donuts, 106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell