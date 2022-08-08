Covid-19 cases, patients decrease

The state's active covid-19 cases and hospitalizations declined Sunday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

As of Sunday, 910,808 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. That number increased by 486 Sunday.

The new daily cases rolling seven-day average was 982, which is up from Saturday's rolling average of 967.

Saturday was the first time since July 5 that the state reported fewer than 1,000 daily average cases over a seven-day period. Sunday also marked the first time since June that the rolling seven-day average was below 1,000 for two consecutive days.

There's been 885,261 covid-19 recoveries in the state since the start of the pandemic. The number increased by 743 on Saturday. There have been 9,049 recoveries reported in the past week.

Active cases decreased by 257 Sunday for a total of 13,554. According to data, active cases are down 2,216 from last Sunday's 15,770 -- the lowest number of active cases since July 7 at 13,270.

Hospitalizations dropped by three from Saturday bringing the total number to 393. This is the fourth consecutive daily decline since the week's high of 412 on Wednesday. Hospitalizations increased by seven since last Sunday.

There are 69 patients in intensive care units, which is up one from Saturday and below the summer high of 88 on July 28.

There are 17 people on ventilators, unchanged from Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. There have been 11,763 since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in Arkansas since March 2020.

The number of Arkansans fully vaccinated since last Sunday rose by 2,173, bringing the total number to 1,653,224.

There have been 808, 422 boosters administered in the state. The number increased by 6,833 since last Sunday.

Pulaski County was leading the state with 69 covid-19 cases Sunday. Washington followed with 39 and Benton with 26.