Horatio schools official's trial in sex case set

HORATIO — Trial is set for Nov. 2 for a Horatio School District administrator accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Labrada Lynn Vann, 41, of Horatio was arrested April 8 on charges of first-degree sexual assault. She pleaded innocent at arraignment.

The trial date and an Oct. 6 hearing were set after a motion for continuance was filed by Vann’s attorney, Charles Friday of Texarkana, Texas, according to court documents. Friday requested a continuance because of being out of town when Vann was due in court for a hearing July 7. Documents also show that Friday requested more time as several issues remain with retaining an expert and his evaluation of the case and defendant.

Vann was dean of students and data coach at Horatio, according to the district’s website at the time of her arrest. Sevier County sheriff’s office described Vann as vice principal in a news release issued at the time of the arrest.

The sheriff’s office was contacted by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline on April 4 in reference to a possible inappropriate relationship between Vann and a student, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The initial investigation led to an arrest warrant for Vann that was served a few days later.

Vann was placed on administrative leave from her job pending an investigation. Her current status with the school district is unknown.