How to lose

The headline above a column by Noah Rothman in Commentary says "Where Trump's endorsement won, Republicans are losing." That's coupled with reports that Democrats are actually running ads on behalf of Trump-endorsed candidates in Republican primaries.

Could the message be any clearer?

Granted, anecdotal evidence is of limited value, and my anecdotal evidence might be more limited than many others, but I can't recall meeting many Trump voters who resemble the white-trash misfits that invaded the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. To the contrary, most seem to be decent people who live respectable lives, work hard, pay their taxes, and obey the law. I like them a lot more and they are much more pleasant to be around than the woke scolds on the other side.

I also share many of their political concerns, bound together as they are by the perception that the country they love is in rapid decline, becoming in many respects unrecognizable. Most of them took a flier on Trump six years ago in the hope of stopping that.

There might be a great deal in such thinking that is simplified or distorted, but nothing that is difficult to understand.

The problem is that Trump remains the same fellow who came down that golden escalator seven years ago--profoundly, even proudly ignorant, loyal only to himself, incapable of controlling his childish emotions, and thus entirely self-destructive (even without media assistance).

He was, as many of us feared he would be, a thoroughly incompetent president and remains a thoroughly incompetent, terrible candidate. He is politically radioactive and electable only if the alternatives have last names like Clinton or Biden (and lest we forget he lost the popular vote by solid margins to both).

As Jim Geraghty recently pointed out, if the Republican nominee were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (or, really, any other Republican) the issues would be inflation, illegal immigration, and crime. If the nominee were again Trump, those issues would be subordinate to the issue of Trump himself and, having no interest of any kind in public policy or the mundane tasks of governance, all Trump would talk about would be the supposedly stolen election, which would, in turn allow the Democrats to talk of nothing but Jan. 6 (as they are still doing over a year and a half later), and thereby avoid the issues that would spell certain defeat.

In 2020 the Democrats hid their defective nominee away in the basement and allowed Trump, a sympathetic media and a pandemic to do their work for them. They would use the same playbook in 2024 with the same media support and Jan. 6 in place of the pandemic, while again keeping their own dud out of sight as much as possible.

We would thus have (unfortunately for Republicans) an exceedingly rare event in American electoral politics--a presidential election which was a referendum on something other than the party holding the White House.

And that is the only kind of election the party currently holding the White House (the Democrats) would have any chance of winning.

So an urgent plea to Republicans--the longer you stick with Trump, the greater the likelihood that the Democrats will hold the presidency for not two but six more years and the country will continue to move in the direction you claim to deplore.

If you believe four years of Biden and the Democrats are too much for America to take, try thinking eight.

Trump is obviously going to run, not because he cares about any particular issues or has any real interest in governance, but because he wants all the attention and revenge for 2020 in the only way he can get it. He also needs to prove that he isn't one of history's biggest electoral losers (after all, no president since Herbert Hoover had managed to lose both chambers of Congress and the White House in just one term).

But Trump supporters need to stop enabling his fantasies and personal obsessions, stop allowing him to exploit their credulity and misplaced loyalty, and cast their votes for any one of a large number of Republicans who would be more effective candidates and push policy in the right direction much more effectively than Trump ever did or could.

If the reasons for supporting Trump were once understandable, they no longer are--however legitimate the grievances that initially might have compelled such support, sticking with Trump at this point would only exacerbate them.

In short, the reasons for supporting Trump in the past are the same reasons for withdrawing that support now.

As long as Trump is the face of the Republican Party, there will be no effective resistance to the woke agenda that is transforming the country. Every Republican will have Trump and Jan. 6 and the word "insurrection" hung around their necks, no matter how inaccurate or unfair.

Democrats are stuck with Biden for at least two more years, but there is no reason for Republicans to be stuck with the candidate Democrats want most (Trump).

If you truly want to "Make America Great Again," the worst way to go about it would be to support the man who made the slogan popular.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.