• Chris Duncan, mayor pro tempore of San Clemente, Calif., called a proposal to declare the coastal Orange County municipality an abortion-free city an attempt to "subjugate women and girls like my daughters into second-class citizens."

• Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Lawrence, Kan., and will be extradited to face charges in the shooting deaths of four people, including a 15-year-old girl, said John Porter, police chief of Butler Township, Ohio.

• Zac Roden, a 21-year-old server for Logan's Steakhouse, said "doctors were saying that it was a miracle that I'm even here" after he fell 35 feet to the bottom of Welcome Falls in Cullman, Ala., resulting in life-threatening injuries and several broken bones.

• Moby Solangi, president of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, Miss., said a Harrison County Sand Beach crew's discovery of the first sea turtle nest on mainland Mississippi since 2018 "is a good sign" and "means things have started getting better."

• Dr. Miguel Cunha, a podiatrist in Manhattan, said his offices have recently seen an influx of injuries from shin splints to plantar fasciitis, brought on by a return to the office among patients wearing heels again after ditching them for two years.

• Chris Magnus, U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, ordered a 120-day halt to construction plans for a 30-foot-high double border wall because he wanted to hear community concerns before settling on a design for Friendship Park between the U.S. and Mexico.

• Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, Fla., over his promise not to pursue criminal cases against people who seek or provide abortions or gender transition treatments, said in a Facebook video and news release that he's "not going down without a fight."

• Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Galveston, Texas, was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter for running a stop sign and striking a golf cart and pickup, killing four people and injuring two, police said.

• Corey Abrams, a Vincent, Ala., councilman, said a racist text exchange that surfaced on social media between the police chief and assistant chief "has torn this community apart" as the City Council voted to dissolve the small town's police department.