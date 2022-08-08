Your answers, please

Quick quiz: Reflecting on the past 100 years, give an example of a significant piece of legislation championed by the Republican Party that was intended to directly help the less fortunate, protect the environment or bolster the right to make personal choices; you have 10 seconds.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

Not framed for him

I am responding to Bradley Gitz regarding his Aug. 1 opinion. Mr. Gitz, you speak with a forked tongue.

It is difficult for me to inform you that state governance of Arkansas chills me. The Constitution was not framed for your desire. Furthermore, I believe your time could be better spent addressing who our sitting president is. Seems your party doesn't know. Seems Arizona is still finding dead people. Many candidates running for office believe Mr. Trump is still president. Some attended the Jan. 6 rally. SCOTUS wife Ginni Thomas did.

The other party is busy trying to fix roads and bridges. Broadband is needed here and we have an excellent candidate who graduated from MIT with a degree in urban planning. Could be Gov. Chris Jones.

LINDA ROYSTER

Alexander

Act now to save Earth

In 1969, I was a young man in Vietnam listening to the Billboard No. 1 song "In the Year 2525, If Man Is Still Alive." Didn't think much of the song then, now have other thoughts.

How did we screw this beautiful planet Earth up so badly in so short of a time period? We have polluted the skies, oceans, lakes, rivers, and the land. Our elected officials are either in denial, or listening to dirty energy lobbyists with their money. It's also other world leaders through greed that destroy ecosystems.

It may not be too late. Think, it's been 530 years since Columbus landed, and only 503 till the year 2525. Now is the time to act to save Earth for our great-great-great-grandchildren's children. Don't think man will be alive in 2525, only flies and cockroaches.

ANDY NEDOROLIK

Lonoke

Educating the people

In response to "Mr. pointy-headed editorial writer," who penned Wednesday's "Stuck in repayment": Apparently it was appropriate, even necessary to put two wars on a credit card, thus driving up the national debt, but God forbid we actually use taxpayer money on education.

Many conservatives are all for unlimited defense spending, but when it comes to educating the people of our future ... not fair!

TONY LYNCH

Cabot