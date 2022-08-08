Mayflower man arrested in slaying

The Faulkner County sheriff's office announced Sunday the arrest of a man connected to the death of a girl at a Mayflower apartment complex Friday.

Zaveon Griffin, 22, of Mayflower was arrested in relation to the shooting at Grassy Lake Apartments, a Sunday news release from Faulkner County sheriff's office states.

Griffin faces charges that include one count of capital murder, two counts of conspiracy and one count each of theft by receiving and possession of firearm by certain persons, according to the release.

Authorities said he is being held at the Faulkner County jail. The sheriff's office webpage shows Griffin was booked at the jail Friday at 7:55 p.m.

The release states that deputies were dispatched to the apartments Friday and found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

According to the release, authorities were notified Saturday that she died.

The girl's name and age was not immediately released.