Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Monday storms cause power outages in Pulaski County

by Teresa Moss | Today at 9:38 p.m.
Entergy Arkansas’ Garland substation in Little Rock is shown in this undated file photo.

About 4,700 customers were still without power in Pulaski County Monday night — hours after a storm system that knocked down trees moved through the area.

A majority of outages that Entergy was working on at about 9 p.m. Monday were in the West Little Rock area.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Colby Pope said West Little Rock was struck with a collapsing thunderstorm that created a down burst at about 2 p.m.

“The winds go outwards usually in a small area,” Pope said.

The area saw downed trees over power lines and the weather service received a report of at least one tree on a home, he said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sherwood also was struck with a storm, Pope said. He said the storm was more typical than what West Little Rock experienced.

Sherwood still saw trees on power-lines and power outages, Pope said. Most of the outages in the Sherwood area were fixed by Monday evening.

To view Entergy power outages in real time visit www.etrviewoutage.com.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT