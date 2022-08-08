Monday storms cause power outages in Pulaski County

About 4,700 customers were still without power in Pulaski County Monday night — hours after a storm system that knocked down trees moved through the area.

A majority of outages that Entergy was working on at about 9 p.m. Monday were in the West Little Rock area.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Colby Pope said West Little Rock was struck with a collapsing thunderstorm that created a down burst at about 2 p.m.

“The winds go outwards usually in a small area,” Pope said.

The area saw downed trees over power lines and the weather service received a report of at least one tree on a home, he said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sherwood also was struck with a storm, Pope said. He said the storm was more typical than what West Little Rock experienced.

Sherwood still saw trees on power-lines and power outages, Pope said. Most of the outages in the Sherwood area were fixed by Monday evening.

To view Entergy power outages in real time visit www.etrviewoutage.com.



