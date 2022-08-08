• Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. "Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement. Heche's speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection and ran off the road and into the two-story house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in Los Angeles' west side, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said. The car came to a stop inside the house and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating. Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera "Another World" from 1987-91. In the late 1990s, she became a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. She co-starred with Johnny Depp in 1997's "Donnie Brasco" and an ensemble cast in the original 1997 "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Heche has worked in smaller films, on Broadway and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series "Chicago P.D." and "All Rise."

• "Pose" star Angelica Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in "Chicago" this fall, becoming the first openly transgender actor to play the murderous vixen Roxie Hart in the long-running musical. Ross, whose credits also include "American Horror Story: 1984," will start an eight-week run beginning Sept. 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will join a Broadway starting to open its arms to transgender actors. This spring, L. Morgan Lee made history as the first openly transgender person to be win a Tony Award for her work in the musical "A Strange Loop." Set in the 1920s, "Chicago" is a satire of how show business and the media make celebrities out of criminals. It tells the story of Hart, a housewife and dancer who murders a lover after he threatens to leave her. To avoid conviction, she hires Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to help her dupe the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by creating shocking headlines.