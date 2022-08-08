OPINION | A WORD: Use clues to rule out wrong guesses until the right answer is left

"Clue" was the answer in our Aug. 1 game of Obfuscation.
Today's noun, verb and adjective has four letters. Remove one of those letters and you'll be left with a word that means a certain amphibian of a certain age; or a way of moving money between accounts.
But for today's purposes, please don't remove any of the letters.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ One of the sides defined by a sagittal plane.
◼️ Departed.
◼️ The hay foot.
◼️ On, toward, near or relating to the west when one faces north.
◼️ One of the fists.
◼️ Port.
◼️ Bequeathed.
◼️ Allowed to remain.
◼️ For the directionally challenged, "your other right."
One final clue ...
◼️ The hand that actually looks like an L when one makes an L with both hands using thumbs and index fingers.
I'll print the answer Aug. 15, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com