100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1922

HELENA -- J. W. Denison, candidate for county treasurer of Phillips County and well known lumber man of West Helena, was ambushed on the road to West Helena about midnight last night by unidentified men. They fired two shots at him from the roadside. One bullet cut a cigar from Mr. Denison's mouth and the other plowed a hole through the door of his automobile. Denison returned fire and the men disappeared in the bushes beside the road. Mr. Denison said that he observed three men in a car earlier in the night. They passed him four times, he said, on the Helena-Ferguson road.

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1972

EL DORADO -- Ted R. Wells, 29, of El Dorado, was arraigned at El Dorado Monday afternoon in connection with a $21,000 robbery last week at the Pineland State Bank, 75 miles north of Beaumont, Texas. United States magistrate J. S. Brooks set bond at $25,000 for Wells, who did not enter a plea. Brooks said the next step would be to begin "removal proceedings" so that Wells can be tried in the federal court for the Eastern District of Texas. Texas officials charged that Wells robbed the bank Thursday. They said he flew to Texas in a private plane, robbed the bank, and then returned to Arkansas. Arkansas authorities said they recovered $19,000 when they arrested Wells.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1997

CONWAY -- About four years ago, a member of Debbie Crouch's family suffered a brain injury in an automobile accident. After he returned home, Crouch and her family looked for someone to help care for their relative, whom she did not want to identify. . "I realized there were not many people I could call," she said Thursday. So Crouch, who used to be a teacher, returned to the University of Central Arkansas as a graduate student in speech-language pathology, with the idea of helping people with the speech and memory problems suffered by her relative.

10 years ago

Aug. 8, 2012

SPRINGDALE -- The president of the Springdale Liquor Association has turned in a petition to the city clerk's office asking for Sunday sales to be placed on the ballot. If the petition is approved, voters would decide in the Nov. 6 election whether Sunday alcohol sales will be allowed in liquor stores, convenience stores and grocery stores in the Washington County city. The petition started after a push to make Benton County wet looked as though it might be approved, said Jim Phillips, the president of the Springdale Liquor Association. "The city can recoup some of the sales taxes it will lose when Benton County goes wet," Phillips said. "It also will create some jobs. We have a lot of people tell us they want to work part time on Sundays." Benton County is dry, with no liquor stores allowed. Residents of the county must drive out of the county to purchase beer, wine and hard liquor.