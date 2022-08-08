Passports and prizes available on Farmington’s Main Street

FARMINGTON -- Anyone who's been wanting to visist more businesses along Farmington's Main Street has a chance to do so while also getting registered to win some nice door prizes.

A new event in August called Farmington Small Business Passport will allow participants to stop by nine local businesses, meet new people and possibly win prizes donated for the event.

The activity is sponsored by Farmington Small Business Collaborative, along with Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, with Arvest Bank as a presenting sponsor.

From today through Aug. 20, participants can pick up their passport at any of the participating small businesses and then visit each one on the list to collect stamps. Each stamp on the card is counted as a separate entry for the door prizes.

After collecting stamps at the end of the two weeks, participants are asked to turn in their passports at Pedal Pops on Main Street or at Arvest Bank in Farmington. Those who turn in their passports at Pedal Pops will receive a free frozen treat.

All businesses listed on the passport will give away a prize that's worth at least $100. In addition, other businesses in Farmington are donating door prizes, and drawings will be held for all door prizes from those who have turned in their passports.

Participants will be notified about winning door prizes, and these will be picked up at the business that donated the prize.

"The goal is to raise awareness of local businesses in Farmington and increase foot traffic and business to these local shops," said Ryan Crawford with the Farmington Small Business Collaborative. "I don't think people realize some of the shops we have here. We want to get businesses promoting other businesses in Farmington."

The following small businesses are listed on the passport:

• Briar Rose Bakery, 28 E. Main St.

• Chic Gypsy, 89 W. Main St.

• Farmington Farmers Market/Busy Bees, Saturdays only at Creekside Park.

• Gem Adventures Rock Shop, 117 E. Main St.

• Life Family Chiropractic, 123 E. Main St.

• Onion Creek Home Store, 183 W. Main St.

• Pedal Pops, 169 W. Main St.

• Sweet Scoops, 68 E. Main St.

• UpStart Thrift Store, 235 E. Main St.

The Small Business Collaborative started in February 2021 as a way to support small businesses in Farmington. Crawford, who works for Arvest Bank, and Sherri Gansz, who owns Cardinal Care Center, co-chair the organization.