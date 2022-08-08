Seward enters not guilty plea to stabbing Washington County probation officer

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man accused of stabbing his former probation officer pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted capital murder and third-degree battery.

Zachry Thomas Seward, 31, who police listed as being homeless, was arrested after officers were called to 10 S. College Ave. in Fayetteville around noon June 28 for a reported stabbing

Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor on Monday set Seward an Oct. 11 court date.

A woman probation officer in uniform was working in the probation and parole office when Seward entered the building, according to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department. Seward, who is identified as a 2018 graduate of the Washington County drug court program, was on probation until recently and had reported to the woman while he was on probation, according to the report.

Police say Seward parked his car in front of the building and left the motor running. He ran into the woman's office, which is near the front door, and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once behind her right ear. A drug court counselor entered the office and saw the woman in her chair with Seward standing over her, holding her arms.

Drug court counselors and another probation officer subdued Seward and handcuffed him, according to the report. Another probation officer applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg and found the knife on the floor next to the woman's desk.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Seward was yelling that "people were out to get him" and drones were following him, according to the report. He also reportedly yelled that drug court had ruined his life and "was going to pay." Seward reportedly told officers he has been the subject of continuous surveillance by the drug court.

Seward is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond.