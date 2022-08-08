Sweeping up

ST. LOUIS -- Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh in a row in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes -- the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It's their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis (60-48) moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees. The surging Cardinals moved two games ahead of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

"Anytime you can cap off a sweep of a great team like the Yankees, it's huge," Arenado said. "We beat a team that's playing great ball, too. Where we're trying to go, you've got to win series. It's just great to see us playing good baseball, playing hard."

New York still has the best record in the American League but its lead in the AL East is down to 91/2 games over Toronto, the first time it's been single digits since June 15.

St. Louis became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a series of at least three games this year. Atlanta and the New York Mets are the only clubs in the majors to avoid that fate so far.

Arenado, who launched a three-run home run in the second inning, had three hits and leads the majors with 18 RBI in interleague games this season.

DeJong, who broke a 6-all tie with a fifth-inning double, added a three-run drive in the eighth inning -- his 100th career home run.

"I knew they weren't going to go down quietly after we beat them the first two games," DeJong said. "Today was a great game, one of the most memorable games I've played here."

DeJong also drove in the decisive runs in the eighth inning of Friday night's 4-3 win in the series opener.

"What DeJong did was pretty special," St. Louis Manager Oliver Marmol said. "It's good to see Paulie being Paulie."

DeJong was sent to Triple-A Memphis on May 10 after a rough start to the season. He was recalled on July 30.

"I'm just thankful that I'm getting those chances," DeJong said. "It's been so much fun since I've been back -- just really enjoying every day here."

Aaron Judge drove in four runs for New York, pushing his AL-leading total to 97 RBI.

Frankie Montas struggled in his Yankees debut. Acquired from Oakland on Monday, the right-hander allowed 6 earned runs and 5 hits over 3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.

"I was not in sync with my mechanics. I was missing my spots a lot," Montas said. "When you give that team a chance to hit those pitches, that's what's going to happen."

New York Manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Ed Hickox in the fifth for apparently arguing balls and strikes. It was the 23rd ejection for Boone and his sixth this season. Pitching coach Matt Blake was also tossed. He was ejected by third base umpire Vic Carapazza.

Judge gave his team a 4-1 lead with a two-run single in the second. St. Louis responded with five runs in the bottom half. Arenado's 22nd home run put St. Louis up 6-4.

The Cardinals scored three times in the fifth to break a 6-all tie. Tommy Edman followed DeJong's double with a run-scoring hit. DeJong was originally called out at the plate on the play, but the call was reversed after a replay review.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright gave up four runs and eight hits. He struck out five and walked four.

Aaron Hicks had three hits and reached base four times for the Yankees.

St. Louis completed a 6-0 homestand.

Chris Stratton (6-4) picked up the win, allowing two runs over 12/3 innings of relief. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Ryan Helsley earned his 11th save in 14 chances.

Albert Abreu (2-1) took the loss.

GIANTS 6, ATHLETICS 4 Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and San Francisco won its seventh consecutive interleague road game by beating Oakland.

PIRATES 8, ORIOLES 1 Bryse Wilson (2-6) pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and Pittsburgh snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 4 Daulton Varsho jogged home with the go-ahead run on a balk, Christian Walker clubbed a two-run home run and Arizona rallied to beat Colorado.

DODGERS 4, PADRES 0 Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, Tyler Anderson allowed two hits over seven sparkling innings and Los Angeles completed a statement-making sweep of revamped San Diego.

MARLINS 3, CUBS 0 Jesus Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April, and Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit back-to-back home runs as Miami blanked Chicago to prevent a three-game sweep.

METS 5, BRAVES 2 Jacob deGrom (1-0) struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching New York past Atlanta for its 12th victory in 14 games.

PHILLIES 13, NATIONALS 1 Darick Hall homered twice, Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run shot and Philadelphia finished a four-game sweep of Washington.

REDS 4, BREWERS 2 (10) Donovan Solano hit a sacrifice fly off Devin Williams (2-2) in the 10th inning and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 3, TWINS 2 (10) Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead Toronto past Minnesota to split their four-game series.

GUARDIANS 1, ASTROS 0 Triston McKenzie (8-8) held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years and Cleveland defeated Houston.

MARINERS 6, ANGELS 3 Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales (7-11) struck out seven and Seattle beat Los Angeles as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle.

RAYS 7, TIGERS 0 Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning to lead Tampa Bay over Detroit.

ROYALS 13, RED SOX 5 Royals rookie MJ Melendez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and had a career-high six RBI to help Kansas City beat Boston.

WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 2 Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as Chicago beat Texas.

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by teammate Nolan Arenado (28) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson drops his batting helmet after being called out on strikes to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

